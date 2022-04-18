Forex: CBN sells $14.62bn in 11 months

$734.39m sold to SMEs operators

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of $14.62billion at the foreign exchange market between January and November last year, latest data released by the apex bank shows.

New Telegraph’s analysis the CBN’s Financial Markets Department (FMD) Half Year activity reports for 2020 and 2021, as well as its monthly economic reports for the months of July to November for both years, shows that the apex bank consistently sold a lesser amount of forex last year compared with 2020.

Indeed, the $14.62billion that the CBN sold at the foreign exchange market in the first 11 months of last year is 16.31 per cent less than the $17.47billion it sold in the corresponding period of 2020.

The FMD Half Year activity report for 2021, for instance, states that “the CBN FREIGHTsustained its intervention in the inter-bank foreign exchange market to cushion demand pressures and ensure exchange rate stability

Consequently, a total of $5,831.61 million was sold at the foreign exchange market. This comprised $1,375.00 million at the I&E window, $734.39 million for SMEs, $435.05 million at the interbank spot, $337.01 million for invisibles, while forwards sales were $2,950.16 million.”

In contrast with the FMD Half Year activity report for 2021, the equivalent report for the previous year shows that total sales at the forex market amounted to $10.31billion, comprising $5.06billion at the I & E window, $1.20billion at the interbank spot, $570.00 million for SMEs, $312.00 million for invisibles, and $3.17billion for forwards sales.

Analysts ascribe the significant drop in CBN’s sales at the forex market in 2021 compared with the previous year’s to strategies adopted by the banking industry regulator to conserve the external reserves in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, which affected forex inflow into the country.

In fact, in its monthly economic report for July 2021, the CBN stated: “The bank maintained a low profile in its intervention activities in the foreign exchange market, due, majorly, to the stoppage of sales to Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators.

“In exercise of its statutory obligation of maintaining the foreign exchange reserves, safeguarding the value of the naira, and curtailing sharp practices, the bank announced the cessation of its weekly sale of foreign exchange to BDCs at the MPC meeting of July 27, 2021.

“Furthermore, the bank suspended licensing of BDC operators in the country and re-channelled forex sales to commercial banks to meet Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), Business Travel Allowance (BTA), and other customers’ retail needs.

“Consequently, total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the bank decreased by 9.3 per cent to $2.05 billion in July 2021, compared with $2.26 billion at the end-June 2021.

“Disaggregation shows that foreign exchange intervention sales at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) and Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) windows rose by 17.6 per cent and 34.8 per cent to $0.78 billion and US$0.26 billion, respectively. “

The bank’s interventions at the Interbank, SMEs, and Swaps fell by 26.4 per cent, 22.6 per cent, and 47.2 per cent to $0.17 billion, $0.12 billion, and $0.27 billion, respectively, compared with the previous months’ level. Similarly, foreign exchange sales to BDC fell by 11.8 per cent to $0.44 billion in the review period.”

Also, its monthly economic report for August 2021, states that “total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the bank was $1.65 billion in August, representing a decrease of 19.3 per cent, relative to $2.05 billion in July.

“A breakdown shows that foreign exchange sales to interbank, Swap transactions, and SME interventions rose by 63.5 per cent, 72.3 per cent, and 42.5 per cent to $0.28 billion, $0.46 billion, and $0.17 billion, respectively.

The bank’s interventions at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) and Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) fell by 33.8 per cent and 14.7 per cent to $0.52 billion and $0.23 billion, respectively, compared with the levels in the previous month.

