Forex: CBN sells $15.31bn to dealers in 10 months

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of $15.31billion to authorised dealers at the foreign exchange market in the first ten months of 2022 as part of its efforts to ensure exchange rate stability, findings by New Telegraph show.

Specifically, data obtained from the monthly economic report for October 2022, released by the CBN over the weekend, shows that it sold a total of $1.46billion to authorised dealers during the month.

Given that the regulator sold $4.86billion, $4.81billion and $4.18billion in Q1, Q2 and Q3’22, respectively, as forex to authoriszed dealers, this means it sold a total of $15.31billion to the dealers between January and October last year.

This also means that the amount of forex that the apex bank sold to authorised dealers from January to October last year, dropped by 1.54 per cent ($240 million) compared with the $15.55billion it sold in the corresponding period of 2021, according to CBN data.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the economic report for October 2022 as well as Q3’ 2022 economic report, also released by the CBN, over the weekend, indicates that although forex sales to authorised dealers increased by 31.7 per cent in October, compared to $1.11 billion in September, forex sales by the apex bank at the various windows of the official foreign exchange market generally headed south in 2022 compared with the preceding year.

Thus, the economic report for October 2022 stated: “Total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the bank was $1.46 billion, an increase of 31.7 per cent, relative to $1.11 billion in September.

“A disaggregation shows that foreign exchange sales at the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) and the invisibles window increased by 27.0 per cent, 21.2 per cent and 61.2 per cent to $0.15 billion, $0.58 billion, and $0.24 billion, respectively, relative to the previous month’s levels.

“Similarly, matured swap contract rose by 73.4 per cent to $0.36 billion, from $0.21 billion. However, sales at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window decreased by 20.3 per cent to $0.12 billion in October, from $0.15 billion in September 2022.”

Also, the Q3’22 economic report said: “Total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the Bank decreased in the review period. Foreign exchange sales at $4.18 billion, decreased by 13.1 per cent, below the level in the preceding quarter.

“A disaggregation shows that, foreign exchange sales at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) and Investors’ and Exporters’ (I & E) windows, decreased by 10.5 per cent and 4.3 per cent to $1.83 billion and $0.79 billion, respectively.

Similarly, matured swap contracts fell by 48.9 per cent to $0.57 billion, relative to Q2’22. “However, sales at the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and interbank/ invisibles windows increased by 32.4 per cent and 10.0 per cent to $0.46 billion and $0.53 billion, respectively, relative to the levels in the preceding quarter.”

Analysts point out that since the 2020 Covid-19 crisis, which led to the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for over 80 per cent of Nigeria’s forex earnings) dropping to record lows and also triggered a sharp decline in capital inflows into the country, the external reserves have been under pressure, thereby making the CBN’s task of sustaining its interventions in the official forex market, in its bid to defend the naira, quite challenging.

Indeed, to address the situation, the apex bank introduced several initiatives aimed at conserving and bolstering the external reserves. Furthermore, in August 2021, Nigeria received $3.35billion as the country’s share of the general allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) equivalent to $650 billion (about SDR 456 billion) approved by the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to boost global liquidity.

While the SDR allocation helped to increase the external reserves from $34billion to $40.52billion at the end of 2021, a surge in demand for forex at the beginning of last year, resulted in the depletion of the reserves, thereby pushing the apex bank into stepping up its interventions in the forex market.

Commenting on developments in the forex market in 2022 in his speech at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) 57th Annual Bankers Dinner, held in Lagos in late November, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said: “The drop in oil receipts along with tightening of global financial market conditions have weighed heavily on our foreign exchange market.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...