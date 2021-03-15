Forex: CBN sells $17.3bn to BDCs in 2 years

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold foreign exchange amounting to about $17.3billion to the Bureaux De Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market between 2019 and 2020, findings by New Telegraph show.

An analysis of forex data obtained from the apex bank shows that it sold $3.8billion and $13.5 billion to BDCs in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

This means that the CBN sold a total of $17.3billion to the BDC segment of the forex market in the last two years. New Telegraph’s findings show that the significant decline ($9.7billion) in the amount of forex that the CBN sold to BDCs last year compared with 2019 was due to the sharp drop in the price of oil, the commodity that accounts for about 90 per cent of the country’s export earnings, coupled with the coronavirus(Covid-19) crisis.

With oil prices hitting record lows and foreign portfolio investors pulling out funds following the onset of the pandemic, the country’s external reserves were on a downward spiral for most part of last year, thereby forcing the CBN to scale down the amounts it injected into the forex market, especially to the BDC segment, to defend the naira.

In fact, in the wake of Federal Government’s ban on international flights as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus, the CBN suspended forex sales to BDCs between March 26 and September 5 last year. Economic reports released by the regulator last year also indicate that its forex sales to authorised dealers, including BDCs, headed north only in Q1’2020.

For instance, in its November 2020 economic report issued last month, the CBN said: “Foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the bank was $1.27 billion in November 2020, a decrease of 18.5 per cent and 63.1 per cent below the levels in the preceding month and corresponding month of 2019, respectively.

“A disaggregated analysis showed that foreign exchange sales to BDC operators, Swaps transactions, SMIS and SME interventions declined by 0.7 per cent, 10.9 per cent, 55.9 per cent and 8.8 per cent below the levels in the preceding month to $0.42 billion, $0.11 billion, $0.28 billion and $0.09 billion, respectively.

“However, sales at the interbank and intervention at the I&E window rose by 86.3 per cent and 29.7 per cent, respectively, over the levels in the preceding month.”

