Forex Crisis: FG orders stoppage of telecoms infrastructure import

Pantami knocks proposed 5% excise duty on sector

The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) CEOto enforce a halt to importation of telecommunications infrastructure both software and hardware as well as services with a view to promoting indigenous contents to save Nigeria’s currency against the dollar.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Mallam Isa Alli Pantami, gave the stern order on Monday at the ongoing maiden edition of the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE) organised by the Nigerian C o m m u n i c at i o n s Commission (NCC’s) Nigeria Office for Developing Indigenous Telecoms Sector (NODITS).

According to the Minister, Nigeria must stop importation of telecoms infrastructures especially those that can be sourced locally as part of promoting the indigenous ones to further the economy. He noted that Nigerian currency had continued to fall while dollar is rising due to higher demand for dollar for importation.

He said one of the challenges faced by the nation’s economy, which must be tackled, was larger importation of what could be produced locally, noting that about 85 per cent of telecoms infrastructures and services are imported into the country.

For the telecoms sector to thrive and revive the economy of the country as expected, the Minister said his ministry would resist any move to impose an inclusive excise duty on telecoms services in Nigeria. It would be recalled that the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, last week announced that the Federal Government would implement five per cent inclusive excise duty on telecommunications services in the country.

He claimed that the imposition of such duty could not hold as it would greatly affect the sector. He said: “I have not been officially informed about it and we at the Ministry are not satisfied with any effort to introduce excise duty on telecommunications. Even the concerned committee in the National Assembly was not informed, so the introduction of such excise duty has no legal back. “Even if I am contacted about it, I will rightly reject it.

Other sectors should be taxed not the telecommunication any more. We will definitely challenge the decision.”

According to Pantami, there are almost seven sectors in Nigeria’s economy that are contributing less than two per cent to Nigeria’s economy, saying there is no justification to impose any other tax to frustrate the sector.

He noted that ICT contributed more than other sectors, about 17 per cent to the nation’s GDP and should be encouraged, saying that sectors contributing less to GDP should be monitored properly and ensure they do more by taxing them more instead of overtaxing the the already growing sector. “And if we fail to do that, we will continue to increase and increase tax.

“You introduce excise duty when it comes to maybe discouraging the consumption of statistics like alcohol, like tobacco and many pieces where you didn’t produce it,” he noted. He said telecoms services such as broadband had become a necessity and without them, nothing could be done in various sectors.

According to him, “how can you do financial services in Nigeria without broadband, how can you communicate with ourselves, how can you have a hospital without Internet? “Telecom is now a necessity not luxury. It is for the masses, the luxury goods should be taxed.”

