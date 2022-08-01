News Top Stories

Forex Crisis: Fresh facts reveal NNPC’s $2.7bn remittance to CBN

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Contrary to claims by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that the weakening of the value of the naira was caused by the non-remittance of funds into foreign reserves by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, fresh facts have shown that the NNPC remitted a total of N2.7 billion into its accounts with the CBN from January to June this year.

 

The CBN had, in reacting to the nose-diving of the value of naira said the non-remittance of dollars by the NNPC precipitated the forex crisis. In a report entitled “The forex question in Nigeria: Fact sheet,” the CBN said there had been zero-dollar remittance to the country’s foreign reserve by the NNPC.” Checks have, however, revealed that the NNPC Ltd remitted $2.7billion to CBN in the first six months of this year.

 

Records showed that out of the $2.7 billion the NNPC remitted into its CBN accounts, $645million was for dividend paid by the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company Ltd, while $1.786bn was from the NNPC operational activities.

A breakdown of the NNPC remittances showed that funds into the NNPC accounts came thus: $18,770,418.97 (January 2022), $194, 563, 276. 49 (February 2022) and $373, 232,875.20 (March 2022). Other NNPC remittances were $247,884,295.52 (April 2022), $591, 565, 425. 41 (May 2022) and $880, 906, 761.81 (June 2022).

 

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been in the eye of the storm following the weakening of the naira. LastWednesday, the Senate decided to invite Emefiele to explain the weakening of the value of the naira and to proffer the way forward.

 

Following a motion sponsored by Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, the Senate, apart from summoning Emefiele, also mandated its Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions to critically look into the intervention funds CBN earmarked to support some sectors of the economy. In his motion seeking Emefiele’s summoning, Senator Adetumbi said CBN earlier ban of forex sales to BDC operators caused a spike in exchange rate.

He stated that a few people benefit from the import-export window meant to serve the forex needs of business enterprises.

 

According to him, even the Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) are not accessible as less than 20 per cent of the total forex demand by travellers and businesses is met by CBN.

The CBN has been blaming the rapid depreciation of the value of the Naira to so many factors without taking any blame. In 2018, Emefiele blamed forex crisis on the importation of items he said should have been manufactured in Nigeria, leading to the ban of Forex allocation for 41 items.

In 2021, Emefiele shifted the blame to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, who he accused of illegal forex trading. He pointed fingers at “Aboki FX,” saying it’s activities were responsible for the naira depreciation, thereby cutting allocation to BDC.

This year, the CBN has blames the forex crisis on money laundering and activities of those allegedly funding terrorism as well as politicians.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IVF doesn’t increase risk of ovarian cancer –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the Netherlands said receiving Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) including Invitro Fertilisation (IVF) does not increase the risk for women to develop ovarian cancer. These are the findings of a new paper in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI) published by Oxford University Press. Previous research indicated that women who use ART […]
News

N9trn military budget proposal not realistic – Security experts

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

a whopping N9 trillion to the military, has been described as unrealistic by security experts. Recall that in a recent interview, Ndume, who represents Borno South senatorial district, had made a strong case for adequate funding of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), in the face of insurgency, banditry and other security challenges assailing the […]
News

Bauchi PDP guber candidate, Kashim, steps down

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The newly elected Bauchi State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government  (SSG), Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, has stepped down due to his personal reasons.   The development came few days after his election and subsequently the lost of his boss the incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica