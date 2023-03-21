Forex Crisis: Nigeria’s import from China down 29.04% to N5.81trn

Nigeria’s import from China fell by N2.38 trillion or 29.04 per cent to N5.81trillion last year, from N8.182 trillion in 2021, according to findings by New Telegraph Despite the drop, indications, however, show that China continues to be responsible for most of the imports into Nigeria. According to the latest data on foreign trade released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), for instance, in its Q4’22 “foreign trade in goods statistics” report, the NBS stated that “during the quarter under review, Nigeria imported goods mainly from Asia, valued at N2,630.62 billion or 49.05 per cent of total imports.

This was followed by Europe with N2,010.98 billion or 37.50 per cent, America with N509.76 billion or 9.51 per cent, Africa with N180.14 billion or 3.36 per cent and Oceania with N31.32 billion or 0.58 per cent. Imports from ECOWAS countries accounted for N55.38 billion, or 1.03 per cent of the value of total imports. “By country of origin, imported goods originated mainly from China and were valued at N1.354.59 billion, representing 25.26 per cent of total imports. This was followed by Belgium with N585.63 billion (10.92% of total imports), India with N368.95 billion (6.88% of total imports), The Netherlands with goods imported valued at N365.28 billion or 6.81 per cent of total imports, and the United States of America with N319.23 billion (5.95% of total imports). A breakdown of the data shows that the value of imported goods from China fell sharply last year when compared with 2021 numbers.

Thus, in Q1’22, the value of imported goods from the Asianeconomicpowerhouse stood at N1.51 trillion (25.55 per cent of total imports) as against N2.01 trillion (29.34 per cent of total imports) in the corresponding period of the preceding year. Also, the value of imported goods from China in Q2 last year was N1.42 trillion (26.10 per cent of total imports) compared with N2.08 trillion (29.91 per cent of total imports) in Q2’21. Similarly, at N1.53 trillion (26.95 per cent of total imports), the value of imported goods from China in Q3’22 was significantly lower than the N2.44trillion (29.95 per cent of total imports) recorded for the corresponding period of the preceding year. Further analysis of the data indicates that the steep drop in value of imported goods from China in the last two years started in Q4’21 whenitfelltoN1.65trillion. As the latestNBS’ data shows, by Q4’22, it had plunged to N1.35 trillion. Analysts attribute the decline in the value of imported goods from China in 2022 compared with the preceding year, to the scarcity of foreign exchange in Nigeria. The scarcity of forex, which was originally triggered by the impact of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis on the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for over 80 per centof Nigeria’sfxearnings), has not eased despite the Ukraine crisis pushing up oil prices. With the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introducing several initiatives to curb forex demand as a way of conserving the external reserves, Deposit Money Banks(DMBs) haveinrecent years been steadily reducing the amount of dollars that customers can access for invisible trade as well as Personal Travel Allowance PTA and Business Travel Allowance (BTA). Indeed, in the last fortnight, some DMBs have sent emails announcing that they have further reduced customers’ access to PTA and BTA to $2000 twice a year. One of such email sent to itscustomersbyFirstBankof Nigeria, entitled, “Important Update on FX Purchase,” partly read: “In view of the limited FX supply in the industry, kindly note the following: “Payment of PTA/BTA is subject to a maximum of $2,000 and two quarters in a year, while funds will be disbursed within the week of the trip. Customers are encouragedto applyforPTA/ BTA some weeks ahead of their trip. “Application for upkeep is subject to a maximum of $1,500 (or its equivalent in other currencies) per semester and limited to two semesters per session. “Payment of school fees is subject to a maximum of $7,500 (or its equivalent in other currencies) per semester and limited to 2 semesters per session.”

