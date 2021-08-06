Forex: Experts seek diligence in disbursement by banks

Following reactions trailing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s recent directive to halt forex sales to Bureau De Change (BDCs), economic experts have advised commercial banks to be diligent while dealing with customers demanding foreign exchange. The expressed worries that stifling dollar allocation by commercial banks would hamper prompt transactions involving Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), Business Travel Allowance (BTA), as well as payment of medical bills and school fees of Nigerian students abroad.

Speaking with New Telegraph in Lagos, a former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Babatunde Ruwase, a chartered accountant, clarified that the recent move to stop forex sale to the BDC operators and directing the commercial banks to take full charge was not the permanent solution to forex volatility as being speculated in different quarters that it would eliminate round-tripping and improve the source of forex to users. The former LCCI president stated that Nigerian businessmen, students studying in foreign lands and patients going abroad for medicals would definitely suf-fer some setbacks.

Ruwase pointed out that as an economist, there were high expectations that scrambling for forex from commercial banks would heighten and eventually lead to banks turning sales of forex to illicit business by capitalising on mounting pressure from other sectors of the economy seeking for forex. He particularly stated that those in the categories of personal travel allowance, business travel allowance, payment of medical and school fees were bound to be overlooked as CBN could have given standing order to the banks for prioritisation of investors in key sectors such as oil and gas, productive (manufacturing), services and agric sectors following their roles in gross domestic product (GDP) development.

To him, those who have students studying abroad and wanting to send dollars to them would not be able to do so promptly when they go to the banks for this assignment as forex application forms for investors in key sectors are bound to be treated first, thereby allowing them to experience delays in accessing forex. In this situation, according to him, those people in this category of personal travel allowance, business travel allowance, payment of medical bills and school fees are bound to shift attentions to BDCs rather than the commercial banks where no guarantee is assured despite application forms submissions.

In his submission, a former LCCI Director-General and renowned economist, Muda Yusuf, told New Telegraph that the paradigm shift employed by the apex bank as solution to the Nigeria’s forex crisis by entrusting forex managent in the hands of the commercial banks at the detriment of the BDC operators would in no distant future boomerang and endanger the country’s forex system only until the CBN gives the market a chance to operate freely. According to him, there is an on-going forex distortions in the country’s financial institutions over the refusal of some commercial banks to release the processing of business owners, exporters and importers’ Form M to import and export goods in and out of the country, thereby causing serious crisis in the manufacturing sector and economy in general.

Yusuf said the new forex regime was going to disrupt lots of businesses because it is going to affect SMEs as most of them actually import through agents and getting their dollars application forms released in time will be a fierce test in no distant time under the new regime. The former LCCI said the apex bank’s current approach would continue to deepen distortions in the economy, perpetuate round tripping, fuel speculation, suppress forex supply and boost underground economy. However, the President of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe, had affirmed that his members were still engaging in dollar exchange businesses despite the CBN halt in sales to them. Gwadabe said that BDC operators were still relevant in the new regime providing forex services.

The ABCON president cleared the air that BDCs were licensed to provide retail forex services, including buying from the public and also selling to end-users for allowable transactions namely, personal travel allowance, business travel allowance, payment of medical and school fees. According to him, BDC operators have moved on over the CBN pronouncement and looking for opportunity in the latest forex admadminis. “At ABCON, we urge our members to see the CBN pronouncement has a wake-up call and opportunity to widen their customer base and deepen their business,” Gwadabe said. The ABCON president, however, stated that COVID-19 majorly triggered the recent forex crisis through low international commodity prices, particularly crude oil prices. He added that the acute shortage of forex and the erosion in naira parity has been nightmarish to manufacturers in the country.

