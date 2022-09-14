Forex: ‘Investigation reaffirms Nigerians’ role in crisis’

A member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Mike Obadan, has reaffirmed that investigation by the apex bank revealed that some prominent Nigerians and economic agents are still highly involved in hoarding foreign exchange (forex) and deeply into round tripping. Obadan, in a telephone chat with our correspondent, said the development was largely responsible for the bank’s refusal to reopen forex deal with the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABSCON).

According to him, hoarding is still very much pronounced in the country’s foreign exchange market with all sorts of racketeering and round tripping, mostly perpetuated by respectable Nigerians, all in a bid to manipulate dollar prices in the foreign exchange market. Obadan said: “Invariably as I explained, what is the current situation with our exchange rate system and why is it like that? In my investigation, I mentioned that respectable Nigerians, economic agents are now hoarding foreign exchange in the country. “They have refused to offload to the foreign exchange marketas it were.

Even if the CBN resumes sales of foreign exchange to the BDCs, the situation will not change for the simple reason that it was the behaviour of the BDCs that led to the suspension in the first place.” Speaking further, the MPC helmsman said that the major sources of foreign exchange to the country like crude oil sales, non-oil sector and capital inflows were not yielding enough.

He said: “As at this point in time, the major sources of foreign exchange to the country are not yielding enough foreign exchange. In fact, some of them have virtually declined. “Proceeds from oil, non-oil export, capital inflows and one other sources have declined. These sources in recent times have not improved. But at the same time, you find out that the demand for forex is skyrocketing and Nigerians at this point in time still want to buy all kinds of goods and services from abroad, including education, medical tourism and all of that.”

“The import structure or the production structure of the country is highly import dependent and Nigerians have excessive appetite for importation of all type of goods and services. Under such circumstance when foreign exchange earnings have reduced, you find the demand skyrocketing,” he added.

Obadan, however, stressed that “the major factor of foreign exchange problem ws the comatose refineries to the extent that, whatever little quantity of crude oil export that is sold abroad, as at today, maybe less than one million barrels per day of crude oil export out of the total production 1.2m barrels per day against the OPEC quota of 1.70 million barrels, you find out that whatever is sold by way of direct export sales is used as we are told by NNPC Limited to import petroleum products and also pay subsidy.” He added: “Under the circumstance, foreign exchange accretion is virtually not there, other than from perhaps, the little quantity from the non-oil sector. So, invariably, there is excessive demand for foreign exchange against the back drop of very low foreign exchange earnings and low capital inflow, as well as heightened capital flights.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...