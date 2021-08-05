Manufacturers Association of Nigeria MAN
Business

Forex: MAN lauds NAFEX’s adoption to check arbitrage

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has reiterated that the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to adopt the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Rate (NAFEX) as the official exchange rate is expected to improve the country’s currency management framework and boost forex liquidity in circulation.

Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in a chat with this newspaper in Lagos, said that this should be a welcome development for local manufacturers, given that the multiple exchange rate system had been creating uncertainty and unnecessary arbitrage for investors. He explained that the development was expected to bolster confidence in foreign investors for the economy.

Ajayi-Kadir explained that the move would also help the country unlock external financing opportunities particularly from key multilateral institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF, which had for long advocated a unified and flexible exchange rate system. According to him, the currency market is still beset with persisting liquidity challenge evidenced by the wide premium between the NAFEX and parallel market rates. To consolidate on this positive development, the MAN DG noted that there was a need for CBN to scale up its intervention efforts and roll-out more friendly supply-side policies to boost liquidity in the market.

“This would help bolster investor confidence and attract foreign investment inflows into the economy,” Ajayi-Kadir stated. He, however, explained that forex crisis in which the naira value depreciates among convertible currencies such as US dollar was strangulating the naira, thereby bringing reduction in the sizes of manufacturing in the country. To him, this is because depreciation in naira value causes raw materials and machinery imports to become more expensive, thereby resulting in inflated prices of items/goods in the markets.

Ajayi-Kadir also pointed out that forex volatility in the manufacturing sector caused high costs in import bills for the productive inputs, decreases manufacturing work-ing capital and feeds into manufacturing commodities prices, thereby making the sector less competitive. According to him, traditionally, exchange rate plays important role in investment determination via its relationship with inflation and exchange rate, adding that variability and large depreciation in exchange rate obstruct economic activities, particularly manufacturing production.

“Particularly, these assertions are supported by the fact that the Nigerian manufacturing sub-sector is heavily raw material import dependent. That is manufacturers also import most of their machineries and spare parts into the country for production,” he added. The MAN boss suggested that deliberate efforts towards making the business environment more conducive for MSMEs and large corporates at national, subnational and local government level was imperative, adding that “this can be achieved by addressing the structural bottlenecks and regulatory constraints contributing to high cost of doing business. “A supportive and conducive investment environment is critical in facilitating private sector involvement in economic recovery process.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Sell-offs dominate Mutual Fund space as investors lose N40bn in one month

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Investors in the Mutual Fund industry lost N40billion on their investment as total Net Value Asset (NAV) dropped to N1.28trillion in June. Bearish sentiments dominated the industry for the third consecutive month as the total Net Asset Value (NAV) suffered a decline of 3.0 percent from N1.32trillion recorded in May to N1.28trillion in June. Mutual […]
Business

Custodian Investment grows PBT to N7.3bnworth

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Custodian Investment Plc, one of the leading non-bank financial institutions quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with investments in life and non-life insurance, pension fund administration, trusteeship and property holding businesses, has announced its result for the nine months period ended 30th September 2020.   Despite the challenging operating environment, the group’s profit before […]
Business Top Stories

AfDB: Coronavirus crisis may push 49.2m more Africans into poverty

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Abdulwahab Isa

…says 30m jobs may be lost The Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic could push as many as 49.2million more people on the African continent into extreme poverty in 2021 and as many as 30 million jobs may be lost to the crisis, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has said. The bank made the prediction in its latest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica