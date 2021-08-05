Forex: MAN lauds NAFEX’s adoption to check arbitrage

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has reiterated that the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to adopt the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Rate (NAFEX) as the official exchange rate is expected to improve the country’s currency management framework and boost forex liquidity in circulation.

Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in a chat with this newspaper in Lagos, said that this should be a welcome development for local manufacturers, given that the multiple exchange rate system had been creating uncertainty and unnecessary arbitrage for investors. He explained that the development was expected to bolster confidence in foreign investors for the economy.

Ajayi-Kadir explained that the move would also help the country unlock external financing opportunities particularly from key multilateral institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF, which had for long advocated a unified and flexible exchange rate system. According to him, the currency market is still beset with persisting liquidity challenge evidenced by the wide premium between the NAFEX and parallel market rates. To consolidate on this positive development, the MAN DG noted that there was a need for CBN to scale up its intervention efforts and roll-out more friendly supply-side policies to boost liquidity in the market.

“This would help bolster investor confidence and attract foreign investment inflows into the economy,” Ajayi-Kadir stated. He, however, explained that forex crisis in which the naira value depreciates among convertible currencies such as US dollar was strangulating the naira, thereby bringing reduction in the sizes of manufacturing in the country. To him, this is because depreciation in naira value causes raw materials and machinery imports to become more expensive, thereby resulting in inflated prices of items/goods in the markets.

Ajayi-Kadir also pointed out that forex volatility in the manufacturing sector caused high costs in import bills for the productive inputs, decreases manufacturing work-ing capital and feeds into manufacturing commodities prices, thereby making the sector less competitive. According to him, traditionally, exchange rate plays important role in investment determination via its relationship with inflation and exchange rate, adding that variability and large depreciation in exchange rate obstruct economic activities, particularly manufacturing production.

“Particularly, these assertions are supported by the fact that the Nigerian manufacturing sub-sector is heavily raw material import dependent. That is manufacturers also import most of their machineries and spare parts into the country for production,” he added. The MAN boss suggested that deliberate efforts towards making the business environment more conducive for MSMEs and large corporates at national, subnational and local government level was imperative, adding that “this can be achieved by addressing the structural bottlenecks and regulatory constraints contributing to high cost of doing business. “A supportive and conducive investment environment is critical in facilitating private sector involvement in economic recovery process.”

