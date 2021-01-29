Business

Forex: Manufacturers adopt new approach to manage scarcity

Following the worsening foreign exchange (forex) allocation to the real sector of the economy, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that their members are now adopting a customised approach to manage the limited forex considering that the situation may not improve anytime soon amid COVID-19. President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, made this known during a media parley in Lagos yesterday. According to him, the forex scarcity is worsening situation for real sector operators and local manufacturers.

He added that the situation worsened in the fourth quarter despite the FX injection into the market through BDCs and other interventions. Ahmed emphasised that manufacturers still found it extremely difficult to source FX for importation of raw materials and machinery that are not available locally, saying the situation was already causing scarcity in the manufacturing of some popular products or items for Nigerian market. Speaking further, the MAN boss explained that a survey conducted by MAN Secretariat showed that 82 per cent of chief executive officers interviewed affirmed that that the rate at which manufacturers source FX had not improved and there is need to adopt new approach to get along with the precarious situation. Ahmedsaid:”Manufacturers have been facing foreign exchange challenges since the second quarter of the year 2020 due to significant decline in inflow of FX into the country.

“The situation worsened in the fourth quarter despite the FX injection into the market through BDCs and other interventions. Manufacturers still find it extremely difficult to source FX for importation of raw materials and machinery that are not locally available.

