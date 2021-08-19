Forex: Manufacturers urge CBN to prioritise real sector

Nigerian manufacturers under the auspices of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have urged the Central Back of Nigeria (CBN) to prioritise foreign exchange (forex) allocation to them. This is to allow the fragile economy witness positive growth following the halt of forex supply to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators. Precisely, the association explained that prompt supply of forex to the real sector could bring down the country’s rising inflation rate in no distant future if CBN mandated the commercial banks to give right of first refusal to Nigerian manufacturers in the new forex regime.

Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made this known in a chat with this newspaper in Lagos, explained that forex squeeze was the number one crisis facing operators in the country’s manufacturing sector since they cannot compete adequately with their counterparts in neighbouring countries. Also, Ajayi-Kadir explained that constant review of external sector performance in Nigerian economy reflected continued exposure of the domestic economy to external shocks, thereby saying stronger oil prices have failed to give physical revenue and external reserves the much needed boost owing to the low production volume followed by OPEC’s supply reduction policy. To him, this was the main cause for continued forex rationalisation in the economy.

Speaking further, the MAN DG noted that a cursory assessment on the capital importation data in the country’s GDP showed high levels of pessimism on the parts of foreign investors about Nigeria’s economy despite stronger oil prices and minimal growth projection. For context, he stated that Nigeria attracted $2.8 billion worth of private capital in the first half of this year, compared with $11.8 billion and $14.6 billion reported in the corresponding periods of 2018 and 2019 respectively and even lower compared to $7.1 billion attracted in the troubled year of 2020. The MAN senior official emphasised that weakening forex supply by oil revenue and foreign inflow, the two major sources of forex supply continued to push the domestic currency (Naira) under severe pressure and amidst rising forex demand. Ajayi-Kadir added that equally, the rising security tension in the Middle Belt and northern region of country amid attacks, insurgency, abduction, successionist agitation with reoccurring incidences were also affecting stability in manufacturing sector and the economy in general, as several lives have been lost in the process, and several households losing their means of livelihood.

He, however, stated that monetary policy was needed to quicken COVID-19 recovery to the desired level in macro economic stability, low inflation rate and stable exchange rate. To him, the OPS is determined to play a leading role in fixing Nigeria’s numerous challenges if the right environment is there for investors.

