Forex: MPC members seek effective monitoring of banks

Against the background of continuing naira weakness, some members of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have said that there is the need for effective monitoring of the foreign exchange activities of deposit money banks. In the wake of CBN’s announcement in late July that it had stopped its weekly forex sales to Bureaux De Change (BDCs), the naira dropped to a record low of N575 per dollar on the parallel market. Despite measures aimed at improving forex supply to banks to take care of demands for Personal Travel Allowance(PTA) and Business Travel Allowance(BTA), dollar scarcity in the system is yet to significantly abate.

MPC members’ personal statements at the Committee’s September meeting released by CBN yesterday show that two of them called for more monitoring of lenders’ forex activities. For instance, in his personal statement, Professor Festus Adenikinju stated: “The CBN should conduct study to better understand the working of the foreign exchange market in Nigeria, especially the microeconomic factors driving economic agents’ behaviour in the market. “In the light of the above, I would like to make the following recommendations: First, given the limited options open to the bank to expand foreign exchange supply in the near term, there is a need to carry out a comprehensive study of foreign exchange market operations in Nigeria with a view to determining the fundamental drivers, and relative sizes of the segments of the foreign exchange market in Nigeria.

Reps withdraw controversial Water Resources Bill

Following the controversy trailing the National Water Resources Bill, 2020, the House of Representatives has voted for the withdrawal and regazetting of the proposed legislation. The resolution of the House was consequent upon the approval of a matter of privilege raised by Hon. Benjamin Bem Mzondu (PDP, Benue) at yesterday’s plenary. While raising the matter […]
Report: Stronger private sector could boost Nigeria’s economy

A new report from IFC and the World Bank focused on the health of Nigeria’s economy finds that a broader private sector-led growth strategy could help Nigeria realise its immense potential by attracting more investment and creating millions of quality jobs for its growing population. The report, the Nigeria Country Private Sector Diagnostic (CPSD), calls […]
Brexit: Ghana, UK seal deal on new trade agreement

Ghana and the United Kingdom have reached a consensus on the main elements of a new trade agreement following the latter’s split from the European Union(EU). This consensus was reached after Alan Kyerematen, Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry and the Rt Hon Liz Truss MP, UK Secretary of State for International Trade met via […]

