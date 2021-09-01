Forex: OPS backs CBN on naming fraudulent customers

Culprits given 2 weeks to return BTA/PTA to banks

Following a directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that commacial banks should publish on their websites,names and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) of customers found to have engaged in fraudulent practices to get foreign exchange (forex), the organised private sector group has backed the order, saying it will ensure effective monitoring and sanity in FX operations in the country. A chieftain of OPS and a former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Babatunde Ruwase, a Chartered Accountant, in an interview with New Telegraph, said it was a laudable move unani-mously supported by the private sector group. CBN, yesterday, directed deposit money banks in the country to publish the names and BVN of defaulters of its forex policy on their websites.

The apex bank, in memo signed by Director of Banking Supervision, Haruna Mustafa, gave the directive addressed to all banks. According to the memo, defaulters of the new forex policy include those using fake visas and canceling air tickets after purchase of Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA). The memo partly reads: “The CBN has received and noted with concern reports of sharp practices by some unscrupulous customers to circumvent the new CBN policy on the sale of forex for overseas personal and business travel. “Some of these unwholesome practices include the use of fake visas and cancellation of air tickets after purchase of PTA/BTA.

This trend, if not curbed, portends risk to the integrity and stability of the forex market. “Consequently, further to the various measures already put in place, all banks are, hereby, directed to publish on their websites the names and BVN of defaulting customers, who present fake travel documents or cancel their tickets and fail to return the purchased PTA/ BTA within two (weeks) as stipulated in the customer declaration form signed by them.”

New Telegraph reported on Monday that while banks were fully complying with the regulator’s directive, they are, however, having a tough time dealing with a sharp increase in the number of people trying to purchase forex at the official rate through fraudulent means, including the use of fake visas. Reacting to the development, Ruwase explained that the position of the private sector group had been on a proper and effective monitoring of CBN’s policy in order to ensure that FX goes round to key sectors. According to him, publishing the names of customers involved in such fraudulent practices on the banks’ website would send the right signals for the country’s forex operations.

The former LCCI president explained that Nigerian banks needed to be watchful and vigilant as customers applying for forex would have different ulterior motives to get FX by all means at this period. To him, the elimination of round-tripping and improved source of forex distribution to geniune users should be the focus of Nigerian banks.

Ruwase pointed out that as an economist, there were high expectations that scrambling for forex from commercial banks would heighten, and it is the responsibility of the banks to guard against the sales of forex for illicit businesses. According to him, “we (members of the organised private sector) commend the Central Bank of Nigeria to direct all commercial banks to publish on their websites, names and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) of customers found to have engaged in fraudulent practices to get foreign exchange from banks. “This will bring investor confidence into the economy. “We know the process will bring proper effective monitoring and sanitization in forex administration in Nigeria.”

Like this: Like Loading...