Forex restriction driving agriculture –stakeholders

Agricultural stakeholders have said despite some accompanying challenges, restricted access to forex for a list of food-related item importation is still a factor driving agriculture successes, saving jobs and preventing capital flights. Some experts said the policy had forced farmers and agri-business men to intensify backward integration projects, where local cultivation of raw materials is encouraged as it becomes increasingly difficult to import food and raw materials.

Though some argued that the policy has fueled food inflation, its advantages were unfolding in terms of grain production, such as rice and maize, among others. The apex bank has continued to sustain the policy despite complaints and pressures to review the list and this is believed to have contributed meaningfully to the agricultural sector.

The National President, Potato Farmers Association of Nigeria, Dan Okafor, said: “It is true that the forex restrictions contribute to food production in Nigeria.” The Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, had consistently defended the restriction of foreign exchange access to more than 41 import items. Although he admits the policy is restrictive of trade, it is necessary to protect the economy from importation of items that could dampen the local production and economic growth. According to him, the implementation of forex policy on certain items had led to improvements in the domestic production of those items and a reduction in Nigeria’s import bill. The forex prohibition list includes rice, cement, margarine, palm kernel, palm oil products, vegetable oils, meat and processed meat products, vegetables and processed vegetable products.

Others are poultry, including chicken, eggs, turkey, private airplanes/ jets, Indian incense, tinned fish in sauce (sardines), cold rolled steel sheets, roofing sheets, wheelbarrows, head pans, metal boxes and containers, enamelware, steel drums, steel pipes, wire rods (deformed and not deformed), iron rods and reinforcing bars, wire mesh, steel nails, security and razor wire, wood particle boards and panels, wood fiber boards and panels and wooden doors.

