Forex restriction: Flour millers resort to parallel market

Flour millers in Nigeria are turning to the street market for dollars to buy wheat after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) restricted the use of the U.S. currency to buy grain imports, Bloomberg reported yesterday. It quoted Lanre Jaiyeola, Managing Director, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, the country’s thirdlargest operator, as saying “the central bank is deliberately looking at ways of managing the import bill and the deployment of dollar reserve. This means we have to look elsewhere for the shortfall.”

Nigeria’s flour millers – who need dollars to buy imports – used to source all of their foreign currency needs through the CBN, according to Jaiyeola. “This has gradually reduced to about single digits currently,” he said. It’s also more expensive. The dollar is at least 22 per cent more expensive than if they got USD from the apex bank.

While the naira traded at N411.16 to the dollar in the official interbank market as of Wednesday afternnon,, the rate was N500 to dollar in the parallel market, according to abokifx.com, a website that collates the rates. Millers pass along the higher prices to consumers in the country where food inflation is already more than 20 per cent. The situation has forced flour producers to collaborate with domestic wheat growers to improve production and reduce some of the upward pressure on prices. However, banditry and frequent incidents of kidnapping in the food producing northern part of the country have hampered prospects of boosting output immediately.

