Business

Forex restriction for wheat, sugar may worsen food scarcity’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s plans to expand restrictions on dollar access for imports to now also include sugar and wheat could worsen food insecurity and fuel inflation in Africa’s mostpopulous nation, according to Bloomberg. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said last week it planned to cut off dollar supply to traders who import these two food items to boost local production. That will take the list of goods restricted from foreign-exchange, which include rice and dairy to fertilizer and Indian incense, to almost 50. The ban will force manufacturers using sugar and wheat to the unofficial black market where the greenback is at least 19 per cent more expensive compared to a closely managed official rate. While the local unit traded at 408.04 naira to the dollar as of 7:51 a.m. in the official interbank market on Wednesday, it was quoted at 486 naira to dollar in the black market.

Our Reporters

