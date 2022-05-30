Forex scarcity affecting our businesses in Nigeria, US complains

The United States has expressed concern about forex scarcity and the inability of American firms in Nigeria to send their earnings back home. United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, conveyed her country’s feelings over the weekend during a visit to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo in Abuja, according to a statement by Media Assistant to the Minister, Ifedayo Sayo.

However, the envoy assured Nigeria of preferential treatment in trade under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). She said Nigeria would continue to be eligible for preferential trade regarding access to the US market under the AGOA.

Leonard listed criteria eligibility for AGOA to include the establishment of a market-based economy, rule of law, political pluralism, right to due process, fair trial; equal protection under the law, elimination of barriers to US trade and investment, economic policies to reduce poverty, a system to combat corruption and bribery, and protection of internationally recognised workers’ rights. AGOA criteria also require the benefitting country to respect internationally recognised human rights.

According to the Ambassador, during the AGOA eligibility review, the US government noted the progress Nigeria made to diversify and strengthen the market-based economy, poverty reduction; reforms in the power sector; raising electricity tariffs and implementing the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP). Adebayo expressed delight at the report allowing Nigeria to continue to enjoy preferential trade access to the US market.

