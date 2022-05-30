News Top Stories

Forex scarcity affecting our businesses in Nigeria, US complains

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA Comment(0)

The United States has expressed concern about forex scarcity and the inability of American firms in Nigeria to send their earnings back home. United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, conveyed her country’s feelings over the weekend during a visit to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo in Abuja, according to a statement by Media Assistant to the Minister, Ifedayo Sayo.

 

However, the envoy assured Nigeria of preferential treatment in trade under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). She said Nigeria would continue to be eligible for preferential trade regarding access to the US market under the AGOA.

 

Leonard listed criteria eligibility for AGOA to include the establishment of a market-based economy, rule of law, political pluralism, right to due process, fair trial; equal protection under the law, elimination of barriers to US trade and investment, economic policies to reduce poverty, a system to combat corruption and bribery, and protection of internationally recognised workers’ rights. AGOA criteria also require the benefitting country to respect internationally recognised human rights.

 

According to the Ambassador, during the AGOA eligibility review, the US government noted the progress Nigeria made to diversify and strengthen the market-based economy, poverty reduction; reforms in the power sector; raising electricity tariffs and implementing the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP). Adebayo expressed delight at the report allowing Nigeria to continue to enjoy preferential trade access to the US market.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Anambra guber: How APGA disqualified 5 aspirants to favour Soludo, others

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi

In a bid to ensure that the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Prof Charles Soludo, picks its governorship ticket for the November 6 contest, the All  Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has disqualified five aspirants ahead of the election.   Details and reasons for the disqualification is yet to be made known, but NEW […]
News

2023: Group harps on good governance, endorses Nwankwo

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A group in the South East, Ugochinyere Foundation, has endorsed a former Minister of State for Health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, for Ebonyi 2023 governorship election. The group led by Jude Oguejior made the endorsement during a courtesy call on Nwankwo, saying he is a square peg in a square hole. Oguejior disclosed that the support […]
News

Ortom launches national mass metering scheme

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday launched the National Mass Metering Scheme of the Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Company in Makurdi. Ortom, who received the Chairman Board of Directors, JED, Alhaji Inuwa Babangida, said electricity plays a vital role in wealth creation, stressing that obsolete wires had been the bane of steady power supply in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica