Forex scarcity persists amid clampdown on speculators

With the economic activity in the country rebounding, following the gradual lifting of coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions, the acute foreign exchange shortage in the country seems to be getting worse, even as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intensifies its clampdown on suspected speculators, findings by New Telegraph show. Although the naira appears to have stabilised against the dollar at between N457/$1 and N467/$1 on the parallel market in recent weeks, traders said that the forex scarcity is not likely to abate any time soon.

New Telegraph learnt that banks are still aggressively rationing forex, thus making it difficult for individuals and businesses to access to dollars. Already many banks have cut the amount of foreign currency customers can spend on payment cards abroad to $100 a month from $3,000.

In addition, banks have stopped honouring card payments, making it difficult for many foreign investors to get their money out. Manufacturers are also unable to import vital raw materials as they are unable to buy forex from their financial institutions. Furthermore, some companies have complained that the rules on what they do with the dollars they receive have also been changed.

A company executive, who did not want to be named, said: “When you source your own dollars, they won’t let you pay in cash into your domiciliary account and won’t let you transfer to your suppliers.” With its foreign exchange reserves significantly impacted by the slump in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings) as well as the effects of the coronavirus crisis, the CBN, since the beginning of the year, has had to introduce a number of measures to conserve the reserves in order to be able to adequately meet forex demand.

For instance, on July, 13, the regulator directed banks to stop processing ‘Forms M’ for the importation of maize in order to boost local production. The move meant that the CBN had added maize its list of items and services that are banned from accessing the country’s official foreign exchange market. CBN had also on February 11 restricted access to official forex for milk and other dairy products importation, to only six companies: FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria; Chi Limited; TG Arla Dairy Products Limited; Promasidor Nigeria Limited; Nestle Nigeria Plc and Integrated Dairies Limited.

Equally, on August 24, the regulator announced that it would no longer approve payment of foreign exchange to Form M applicants who do so through a company and agent, thus effectively eliminating third parties.

CBN also said it will now follow global best practices by verifying prices through what it described as a, “Product Price Verification Mechanism,” before approving forex for the purchase of goods and services abroad. However, apart from announcing measures aimed at conserving its foreign exchange reserves, the CBN has also intensified its clampdown on businesses and individuals that it suspects of engaging in currency speculation and forex arbitrage. In the last few weeks, for instance, the apex bank has directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to freeze, that is, to, “Post No Debit,” on about 433 bank accounts of companies that it suspects of speculation or forex arbitrage.

Post No Debit refers to situation where all transactions are where all transactions are obprevented on an account, preventing money from going out of the bank account. Any transaction related such as ATM card, cheques, credit card transactions and so on are not allowed. New Telegraph, however, gathered that there is growing concern in financial circles about the CBN’s action, especially as many of the owners of the affected bank accounts claim that the regulator did not hear their side of the story before sanctioning them. In fact, many of the account owners argue that they have not breached any provision of the country’s foreign exchange regulations and that is why, according to them, the CBN has still not revealed the specific violation they are accused of.

“The only thing the CBN has said so far on the issue is that it is investigating the bank accounts,” an industry source told New Telegraph. Commenting on the issue in a chat with New Telegraph, a forex dealer, who pleaded anonymity, said: “A lot of the businesses and individuals whose accounts have been frozen are currently facing serious challenges. They cannot pay school, medical fees and discharge their other important responsibilities.

But perhaps the most disturbing aspect of the issue is its impact on foreign investors. “Some of the businesses that had their accounts blocked trade with foreigners, who would also now be affected by the CBN’s action.

Such investors would clearly be wary of doing business with Nigerians in the future.” According to market watchers, the CBN’s clampdown on suspected currency speculators will not help to ease the scarcity of dollars especially on the parallel market, but could in fact worsen it as there would be a drop in supply of the greenback in that segment of the forex market.

