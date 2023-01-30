Law

Forgery: 5 fake SON officials bag 500 hrs community service

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of a Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced five men who impersonated officials of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to 500 hours of community service. Besides, the judge equally directed them to pay N100, 000 each to Federal Government for the loss incurred as a result of the forgery. The five men were convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to a count charge of forgery slammed on them by SON.

The names of the convicted fake SON officials were given as: Joshua James; Dagunduro Taiwo; Fatade Samuel; Peter Otegbe and Azeez Wasiu. According to the prosecutor, Yusuf Lawan, the convicts had on July 7, 2022, at Apapa, Lagos, conspired among themselves and forged SON’s receipt numbered APP/459851 and RRR. 2106-7879- 6380, dated July 7, 2022. Lawan told the court that the convicts intend to use the forged receipt as genuine.

T he prosecutor further informed the judge that the offence committed by each of the convicts was contrary to Section 465 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010, and punishable under Section 467 of the same law.

 

Our Reporters

