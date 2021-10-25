Law

Forgery: Court sets date for arraignment of Lebanese firm, 4 others

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed November 26, 2021, as the date for the arraignment of a Lebanese firm, M. El-Kalil & Sons Properties Limited and four others over alleged forgery.

 

The accused persons’ arraignment earlier scheduled for October 18, was stalled owing to the failure of the police to produce them in court.

 

The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, has dragged the Lebanese firm, Francis I. Uzoaru, Ngozi Giwa-Amu, Obinna Chima and Frank Harden Ltd, to court on a count charge over the alleged offence.

 

The one-count charge against the defendants in the suit marked FHC/L/152C/21 reads: “That you Francis I. Uzoaru, Male, 58 years of No 23/25 Martins Street, Balogun, Lagos, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Frank Harden Ltd; Ngozi GiwaAmu, Female, 58 years of No. 247 Moshood Abiola Way, Ijora, Lagos, Company Secretary of M. El-Kalil & Sons Properties Limited; Obinna Chima, Male, 50 years of No. 247 Moshood Abiola Way, Ijora, Lagos, Legal Manager, Operation/Compliance of M. El-Kalil & Sons Properties Limited; Frank Harden Ltd of No. 24 Issa Williams Street, Balogun, Lagos and M. El-Kalil & Sons Properties Limited of No. 247 Moshood Abiola Way, Ijora, Lagos, between March 2003 and November 2020, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court while acting in concert conspired together to commit felony to wit: makes or utters forged document to wit: Deed of transfer dated 2nd November, 1956, in respect of property formerly known as No. 3/5 Bankole Street, Lagos, now known as 33, Balogun Street Lagos, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (2) (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP M17 LFN 2004”.

