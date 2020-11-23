Forgery: FG resumes trial of principal accused person, Alao Adeniran

A forensic analyst, Reginald Odunze, at the weekend, testified in an ongoing trial of a titled chief, Alao Adeniran, accused of forgery before Justice Muslim Hassan of a Federal High Court in Lagos. Adeniran is being prosecuted by the Federal Government on a 15-count charge of forgery and breach of peace.

He was accused of forging family resolutions of Oguntoyinbo, Abiola, Falola and Ilo families of Ipaja, fabrication of evidence with intent to mislead the court and holding of 125 acres of land belonging to the families with intent to breach the peace.

While being led in evidence by a Deputy Director in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Chioma Onuegbu, the witness informed the court that a request was forwarded to him through the Commissioner of Police, Forensic Department, Force CID Alagbon Lagos to examine and compare documents marked exhibits A, B1- B2.

Odunze, a lecturer at the Police College, Lagos, said the request was sequel to a letter written to the Commissioner of Police dated 16th August, 2016, by the families. He added that documents attached to the letter were marked exhibits P4, P5 and P6 respectively.

“My lord, my examination and comparison of the signatures on the documents revealed that the signature on Exhibits P4 are forged signatures of the signature of the document marked Exhibit P5”, the witness said.

Defence lawyer, Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) later indicated his intention to cross-examine the witness, but the judge observed that the court’s docket for the day was congested.

The matter was consequently adjourned to February 2, 2021 for cross-examination of the witness

