Law

Forgery: FG resumes trial of principal accused person, Alao Adeniran

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

A forensic analyst, Reginald Odunze, at the weekend, testified in an ongoing trial of a titled chief, Alao Adeniran, accused of forgery before Justice Muslim Hassan of a Federal High Court in Lagos. Adeniran is being prosecuted by the Federal Government on a 15-count charge of forgery and breach of peace.

 

He was accused of forging family resolutions of Oguntoyinbo, Abiola, Falola and Ilo families of Ipaja, fabrication of evidence with intent to mislead the court and holding of 125 acres of land belonging to the families with intent to breach the peace.

 

While being led in evidence by a Deputy Director in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Chioma Onuegbu, the witness informed the court that a request was forwarded to him through the Commissioner of Police, Forensic Department, Force CID Alagbon Lagos to examine and compare documents marked exhibits A, B1- B2.

 

Odunze, a lecturer at the Police College, Lagos, said the request was sequel to a letter written to the Commissioner of Police dated 16th August, 2016, by the families. He added that documents attached to the letter were marked exhibits P4, P5 and P6 respectively.

 

“My lord, my examination and comparison of the signatures on the documents revealed that the signature on Exhibits P4 are forged signatures of the signature of the document marked Exhibit P5”, the witness said.

 

Defence lawyer, Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) later indicated his intention to cross-examine the witness, but the judge observed that the court’s docket for the day was congested.

 

The matter was consequently adjourned to February 2, 2021 for cross-examination of the witness

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Dust over amendment of EFCC Act

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU reports

Does the Senate need to carry out an amendment on the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004? Lawyers say no, yes. AKEEM NAFIU reports   After a botched attempt by the 8th National Assembly to amend the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004, the 9th National Assembly has again commenced moves to tinker with the legislation establishing the anti-graft […]
Law

Tackling politicians’ forum shopping

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU reports

Can a candidate seeking elective office initiate nomination process in more than one political party? Lawyers say no. AKEEM NAFIU reports     S ome senior lawyers have berated politicians who seek elective offices through initiation of nomination process in more than one political party.     The lawyers said the action not only runs […]
Law

Agbakoba tasks FG on path to economic growth

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, has said that for Nigeria to experience rapid economic growth there was the need for some agencies of the Federal Government to come together and harness their potential.   “I like to see agencies such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: