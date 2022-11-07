Law

Forgery: Trial of suspected fake SON officials begins December 2

Barring any last-minute change, the trial of five men suspected to be fake officials of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) will begin on December 2, 2022 at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The date was arrived at after the suspected fake officials, namely; Joshua James, Dagunduro Taiwo, Fatade Samuel, Peter Otegbe, and Azeez Wasiu, were arraigned before Justice Abimbola Awogboro. But the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

As a result of their not-guilty plea, the prosecutor, Yusuf Lawal, asked the court for a trial date, just as he urged the judge to remand the defendants in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) until the determination of the charge.

However, the defendants’ lawyer informed the court that a bail application has been filed on behalf of the third defendant, Fatade Samuel, adding that same has been served on the prosecutor. After entertaining arguments from parties, Justice Awogboro admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum.

The judge equally directed that the sureties must present evidence of three years of tax payment and that one of the sureties must be a landed property owner within the jurisdiction of the court.

While ordering that all the defendants be remanded in NCoS’ custody, Justice Awogboro adjourned further hearing in the matter to December 2 for trial. They were arraigned by SON for al  legedly forging the organization’s official receipts and SON’s MBAS IDEAL Model 4942D stamp, which they allegedly used in claiming to be officials of the agency.

The defendants were equally alleged to have evaded the payment of a service charge of N12, 600, to the organisation. SON, through its lawyer, Yusuf Lawal, said the defendants committed the offences on July 7 and August 25, 2022, at Sifax, Ijora, Lagos.

 

Lawal equally informed the court that the offences allegedly committed by the defendants contravened Sections 516, 465, 108 and 123 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010.

The lawyer also notified the court that the offences contravened Section 31(1) of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Act, 2015

 

