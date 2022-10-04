Politics

Forgery: Yaba Tech disowns Surulere APC candidate’s HND certificate

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

A Deputy Registrar at Yaba College of Technology, Mr. Olufunmi Dada, Tuesday told Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Surulere Constituency II in next year’s general election, Mrs. Mosunmola Sangodara, forged her Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate.

Dada, while testifying in a suit filed by one, Olasunkanmi Kazeem Shittu, to challenge Sangodara’s candidature, said the APC candidate did not graduate from the school as an HND holder.

Led in evidence by Dr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) with Adebowale Kamoru, the witness tendered the school’s convocation graduating list for the period between the 1992-1997 sessions where the name of the defendant was not featured.

Dada also alleged that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption letter was forged and non-existent in the NYSC list within that period.

During cross-examination by the defendant’s lawyer, Adebisi Oridare, on why the convocation list of 1995/1996 was missing, the witness stated that two sessions were merged, which were the 1994/1995 and 1995/1996 sessions.

Third defendant’s lawyer, S.O. Ibrahim, stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is after the justice of the case adding that the convocation lists of the 1995/1996 session ought to have come under a separate heading.

Justice Oweibo later admitted the documents in evidence and marked them as Exhibit P6 to P10 respectively. The judge also directed the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to file a witness statement on oath as earlier ordered in the subpoena served on it. Further hearing in the matter continues Wednesday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Nkwo-Akpolu: Nigeria’s politics skewed to favour men

Posted on Author FAVOUR EGBUOGU

    Mrs. Angela Nkwo-Akpolu was the deputy governorship candidate of the Change Advocacy Party (CAP) in Imo State in the 2019 elections. In this interview with FAVOUR EGBUOGU, she speaks on her political experience, women involvement in politics and violence against women, among other issues   Why did you quit your journalism career for […]
Politics

2016 guber: We’re surprised Ize-Iyamu didn’t sue Oshiomhole for defamation – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed surprise that its former governorship candidate in Edo State in 2016, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu did not sue former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole to court for defamation of character.   Instead, Ize-Iyamu, who is now the APC candidate for this year’s election, reportedly said […]
Politics

2023 and power-sharing pact in Awka Federal Constituency

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Okey Maduforo writes on the battle for equity among gladiators for the Awka North/South Federal Constituency powersharing arrangement     It was a well-attended meeting last week when the gladiators of Awka North and South Federal Constituency assembled to discuss the power-sharing arrangements for the 2023 National Assembly election.   At the meeting were members […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica