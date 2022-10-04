Forgery: Yaba Tech disowns Surulere APC candidate’s HND certificate

A Deputy Registrar at Yaba College of Technology, Mr. Olufunmi Dada, Tuesday told Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Surulere Constituency II in next year’s general election, Mrs. Mosunmola Sangodara, forged her Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate.

Dada, while testifying in a suit filed by one, Olasunkanmi Kazeem Shittu, to challenge Sangodara’s candidature, said the APC candidate did not graduate from the school as an HND holder.

Led in evidence by Dr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) with Adebowale Kamoru, the witness tendered the school’s convocation graduating list for the period between the 1992-1997 sessions where the name of the defendant was not featured.

Dada also alleged that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption letter was forged and non-existent in the NYSC list within that period.

During cross-examination by the defendant’s lawyer, Adebisi Oridare, on why the convocation list of 1995/1996 was missing, the witness stated that two sessions were merged, which were the 1994/1995 and 1995/1996 sessions.

Third defendant’s lawyer, S.O. Ibrahim, stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is after the justice of the case adding that the convocation lists of the 1995/1996 session ought to have come under a separate heading.

Justice Oweibo later admitted the documents in evidence and marked them as Exhibit P6 to P10 respectively. The judge also directed the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to file a witness statement on oath as earlier ordered in the subpoena served on it. Further hearing in the matter continues Wednesday.

