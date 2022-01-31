News Top Stories

Forget 2023 Presidency, ex-Minister advises Jonathan

A former Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Solomon Ewuga, has advised former President Goodluck Jonathan against heeding to  calls by some individuals and groups to re-contest the 2023 presidential election. Ewuga, who spoke in an interview in Abuja, at the weekend, argued that the integrity and international recognition of former president Good luck Jonathan would not only rubbished, but dragged to the mud if he heed the calls by individuals or groups. Ewuga, a former senator from Nasarswa State, urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to go back to the bases and correct the past mistakes if the party was ready return to power in 2023. He noted that the credibility and the international recognition earned by former president Jonathan following his acceptance of his election defeat in 2015 would eroded if heeds to the calls and reconnect the presidential election in 2023. Ewuga said: “If you ask me, the credibility and the international recognition earned from his singular act in 2015 is much more than sacrificing the position on the basis of coming to serve Nigeria again as the president. “Those calling on Jonathan to return to the Aso Villa were the same people who rubbish him during the 2015 general elections.” Ewuga also decried the hardship being experienced by Nigerians, blaming the situation on bad governance, just as he advised Nigerians to shun politics of religion and ethnic sentiment, but chose leaders of proven integrity and that can fix the country. According to former governorship candidate under the opposition PDP in Nasarawa State, “the next dispensation Nigerians are anxiously waiting for should not be allowed to thrive on blames, which are often anchored tribal, ethnic, religious or political sentiments. He said: “We cannot wait for another chance to rescue Nigeria if we fail to take advantage of the failure of the present ruling government by returning PDP to power come 2023.”

 

