‘Forget infrastructural development, fund security’- Abdulsalami tells FG

*Lawan: ‘Those calling for segregation should be properly guided’

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar has called on the Federal Government to divert all necessary funding to the security forces and forget infrastructural development in order to secure peace in the country.
Abdulsalam said this when the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal paid him a visit to commiserate with him over the death of the father of Senator Sani Musa, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District.
According to Abdulsalami: “If there is no peace, there cannot be a country!”
Continuing he said: “There is the need for government to stop every unnecessary infrastructural development across the country and focus on security.
“My suggestion is that, due to the fact that our security forces are being overstretched, I think all the necessary fundings should be given to the security forces. I suggest that we look at the unnecessary development issues in the country and do the needful to make life bearable and let us face this insecurity by diverting the necessary fundings to secure peace in this country. If there is no peace, there will be no country.”
General Abdulsalam further prayed that those making life difficult for Nigerians will look at reasons why they need to give peace a chance.
He added that “Nigerians are good people, they don’t ask for much but there are few irresponsible ones making life very difficult and I hope the good God will guide them to see reasons and give peace a chance.”
While expressing appreciation to the former Head of State, the Senate President said the courage, resolve and determination of Nigerians would help the nation surmount its current challenges.
According to him: “Every single hand is needed on deck today. As leaders, elected or appointed, we have responsibilities and obligation to the citizens. We need the support of the citizens as well to solve the numerous problems that Nigeria faces today.
“The challenges are numerous and profound. But the courage, resolve and determination of Nigerians would see us through because we are determined to surmount these problems and challenges.”
He further stated that majority of Nigerians still want Nigeria to remain a single country adding that those calling for segregation of the country should be properly guided.
Accordingly, he said: “There are so many issues, some people are agitating for segregation of the country but I believe that majority of Nigerians want Nigeria to remain as a single country. And those who are on the sidelines, who are agitating should be guided properly, let them see the reasons why we should continue to be together.”
The Senate President also visited former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and had a closed-door meeting with him and from there, he visited the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Farouk Bahago.

