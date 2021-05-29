News Top Stories

Forget new constitution, implement 2014 Confab, Ezeife, Ohanaeze tell FG

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The apex pan Igbo o rg ani s a t i on, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and the former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, have called for the implementation of the report of 2014 Constitutional Conference under the regime of President Goodluck Jonathan. The duo contended that it would be unnecessary for the country to organise another conference when the report of the last conference has not been made a working document for the country. According to the National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Dennis Okeke Ogene, the last conference made provisions for the division of the country into six geo-political zones for the rotation of power.

He queried the essence of another conference, saying: “What are we talking about when we had a conference in 2014 under Goodluck Jonathan and it has not been made a working document and nobody has cared to look into it? “It captured the problems of our country at any level and the answer to what is going on in Nigeria is in that conference report.’’ Similarly, Ezeife noted that the division of the country into six geo-political zones with the component zones enjoying some form of independence is the only way forward for the country.

He added that the federal government should adopt the report of the last conference and if possible make amendments where necessary. Ezeife contended that the federal government knows the answer to the challenges before Nigeria and yet still wants to hold another conference without considering what is already on ground.

“This will amount to going over the problems again and presenting similar reports to the country. The absence of that report and its non – implementation has remained the bane of our country’s politics,’’ said Ezeife. “I urge the National Assembly to adopt the last constitutional conference as a working document to correct the imbalances in the country and also deal with all the ethnic agitations across the country,” he stated further.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

