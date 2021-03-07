News Top Stories

Forgive Abaribe, Abia youths beg Kalu

Posted on

Youths in Abia State have urged former Governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Kalu to forgive Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe over derogatory statements against Kalu and his family members in a book titled “Made in Aba” authored by Abaribe.

 

Under the auspices of “Forward Youth”, President of the group, Mazi Victor Ndubuisi stressed that the former Deputy Governor of the state was economical with the truth in his book, describing him as a colossal failure, whose 14 years sojourn in the Senate has yielded no positive results in Abia South senatorial district.

 

He, however, urged Abaribe to use his resources in improving the welfare of his constituents as against wasting his energy on tarnishing the image of Kalu. According to the group, the Minority Leader should have launched the said publication in Aba if truly he is popular in the commercial city.

 

Ndubuisi faulted the former Deputy Governor for his unpatriotic and uncultured attitude, adding that Kalu has carved a niche for himself in all spheres of life be it business, politics, leadership and humanity. While advising Abians and Nigerians in general, to disregard the purported and sponsored stories in the book, the group admonished the Senate Chief Whip, to sustain his maturity and political leadership in Abia State.

 

At a breakfast meeting with stakeholders of various youth groups in Aba on Friday, Ndubuisi called on Abaribe not to create confusion in Abia State, adding that any attempt to malign the reputation of Kalu would be resisted.

 

He said: “We wish to totally and categorically condemn in its entirety the book titled ‘Made in Aba’ and authored by Senate Minority Leader and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe. “We are aware of the plot to discredit Kalu, a leading light in Igboland.

 

“The said book was published for ulterior motives and as such the book is nothing but an instrument of destruction. “There is stability and peace in the political space in Abia State and this is not the time to play on the intelligence of people to score cheap political points.

 

“As stakeholders in Abia State, we implore prominent sons and daughters of Abia State, to beg Kalu to forgive Abaribe.”

