Forgive me if I hurt you, Buhari pleads with Nigerians

Elections have come and gone, let’s support incoming administration–Abdulsalami

With less than 37 days to exit office, P r e s i d e n t Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with Nigerians to forgive him if he hurts them in any way while discharging his duties. The President made the plea yesterday at the Presidential Villa while hosting the residents of the Federal Capital Territory who paid Sallah homage on him The residents were led by the Minister of the FCT, Muhammad Bello. The President, who thanked Nigerians for the honour done to him to serve two terms as their President, also recounted his leadership roles in the country for more than forty years, serving variously as a military officer, military governor, minister, and Head of State, and returning as a democratically elected President in 2015. He told residents of the FCT that his journey was not all smooth as he was incarcerated for three years, after the coup that ousted him from power in August 1984, and contested elections three times, 2003, 2007 and 2011, without success. “I dared the politicians and ended up at the Supreme Court three times. They laughed at me, and I responded, ‘God dey’. “God sent technology to my rescue, with a Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC). The fraudulent people became unemployed,” the President noted. Buhari equally said the flaunting of ethnic and religious cards in elections was “rubbish” as the presiding justices at the Supreme Court that squashed his cases were Muslims from the North, Zaria in Kaduna State, Niger and Jigawa. “It is good to reflect on what used to happen here, in FCT, especially on security. Security is not only about the North East, it also spread to the FCT and all over the country. “Those who wanted to make our lives uncomfortable reached the FCT, and they have been marginalised. “I have been counting the years. Democracy is good, otherwise how can someone come from one end of the country to rule for eight years. My home town, Daura, is about eight kilometres to Niger Republic. “When the Minister of Interior wanted to shut down petrol stations ten kilometres from the border, there was a fuel station close to my house, and I pleaded if he could allow it to keep operating. “I can’t wait to go home to Daura. If they make any noise to disturb me in Daura, I will leave for the Niger Republic. “I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible. I got what I wanted and will quietly retire to my home town. “In spite of technology, it will not be easy to get to Daura. God gave me an incredible opportunity to serve the country. “We are all humans, if I have hurt some people along the line of my service to the country; I ask that they pardon me. “All those that I have hurt, I ask that they pardon me. “I think it is a good coincidence for me to say goodbye to you, and thank you for tolerating me for almost eight years,” the President said,” he added. The President highlighted the strengths of democracy as a system of government, particularly in providing opportunities to participate, and fostering a sense of belonging among citizens. He stated that he decided to retire to Daura, which was far away from Abuja in order to get some respite, after years of work. Buhari said he accepted all the complaints and criticisms in good stead, knowing it was part of the leadership he prayed and asked from God. The President said he remains grateful to Nigerians, who voted him in 2015 and 2019, without any monetary incentive, with some trooping to the campaigns, and receptions in states just to catch a glimpse. In his remark, the Minister of FCT thanked the President for hosting residents for the 9th Eid-el-Fitr, and allowing more people into the Villa for the last homage, before his handing over on May 29. Bello said the conceptualisation and realisation of the FCT was historic and deserved commendation, reminding the President of his role as part of the military Recce Team for the capital in the 70s. The minister, accompanied by Umaru Shagalinku, the man who started one of the oldest restaurants in Abuja, and some contractors, thanked the President for the privilege of serving in the same position for close to eight years. The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Senator Philip Aduda, and CAN Chairman in FCT, Rev. Timothy Amakum were also at the Sallah homage.

Let’s support the incoming administration -Abdulsalami

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has called on Nigerians irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliation to give peace a chance to enhance rapid development of the country that will command the respect of all. He made the call after observing the two rakaat’s prayer for Eid el Fitr at the Minna Central prayer ground that was attended by thousands of Muslim faithful. Abdulsalami maintained that peace is the prerequisite for any meaningful development without which he said the much needed quest for Nigeria’s economic and political development would continue to elude us. According to him “elections have come and gone, let’s try and see how we can support the incoming administration.” He further urged Muslim Ummahs to imbibe the tenets of Islam and put into practice what they have learnt during Ramadan fast. Also, former Niger State governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu stressed the need for Muslims to be thankful to Allah for his mercy and prosperity saying that many people died this morning and they have seen the last day of Ramadan but were not able to see the Eid el Fitr day.

Shettima, Zulum call for prayers, peaceful transition

In their Sallah messages, the Vice President-elect, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, alongside Governor Zulum, of Borno State, called for prayers and peaceful transition on May 29. Delivering his sermon shortly after the two Rakaat Prayers at the Ramst Square Eud Ground, Maiduguri, the Imam Eidsini of Borno, Imsm Shettima Mamman Sakeh urged Muslim go continue with all good deeds they observed in the holy Months of Ramadan, as the God of Ramadan is also the God of Shawwal and other months. Imsm Shettima urged Muslims to continue to pray for peaceful transition and peaceful coexistence in the state and the country at large. After the Eid prayer, the Sgehu of Borno, who proceeded from the Eid ground to his palace on horse, organised Durbar to Shettima, Zulum and other dignitaries.

Continue with the act of love, sacrifice -Adeleke

In Osun, the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke urged Muslim faithful in the state not to jettison the virtue of love and sacrifice the holy month of Ramadan teaches. The governor, while felicitating with Muslims on the celebration of the 2023 Eid-ul-Fitr, charged Muslims to continue to live with love, sacrifice and piety as they did throughout the holy month of Ramadan. In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke urged the Muslim faithful to continue to live peacefully among one another. “I rejoice with fellow Muslims across Osun State on the occasion of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebration. While we throng the Eid ground for prayers and mark the end of the month of Ramadan, you should not forget the lessons the month teaches us.

Mohammed for spirit of forgiveness, love

In Bauchi State, Governor Bala Mohammed also facilitates with Muslim ummah on the occasion of the 2023 Eid el Fitr celebration on Friday. Accordingly, he urged the Muslim to emulate Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by making sacrifices for the benefit of the less privileged ones in our society. We should also pray to Almighty Allah for peace, unity and prosperity of our dear State and the country as a whole, he said. The governor said the Eid-el-Fitr occasion should not only be used for merriment but to also reflect on our past activities and see how we fared spiritually, so that we can take corrective measures towards improving our relationship with Allah (SWT), fellow Muslim Ummah and adherents of other faith. According to the governor, “As a Government, we will not relent in our drive to ensure continuous peaceful coexistence among the heterogeneous ethnic and religious groups in the State. “I appeal for your continued understanding, cooperation and support towards the realisation of this noble objective. “I would like to call on all the good people of the State to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr to strengthen the existing relationships and also establish new ones. “You should also imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, love and respect for one another. I also appeal for tolerance and accommodation by the various ethnic, religious and political groups in the State.”

Kebbi governor-elect pledges to serve with honour, dignity

The Kebbi State Governor -elect, Dr. Nasir Idris has again promised to serve the people with honour and dignity after his inauguration on May 29. Idris, who vowed not to fail the people of Kebbi, declared that he would “walk” with all the citizens for the development of the state. The Governor-elect said this through his Special Adviser on Media, Ahmed Idris, while delivering his Eid-el-Fitr message to Muslims and the entire people of the state. He then appeals to the people of the Kebbi State and Nigerians at large to love one another, enjoining the citizens to constantly seek to become a better version of themselves in patriotism, dedication to duty, and honesty. “Let us continue the good work we did during this month of Ramadan and pray for our leaders and the country,” he added.