Forklift Surcharge On Imported Cars Pitches Agents Against Post Operators

Following the sharp drop in the importation of used vehicles, the Association of Ni – gerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has said an additional N50,000 per unit charge imposed on forklifted cars should be cancelled.

The Ports and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) had said it would begin to charge an additional N50,000 on imported cars handled with forklifts from May 1. However, it was feared that the new charge would further lead to a drop in vehicle imports as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recorded a 40 per cent drop in imported vehicles in the terminal in 2022. ANLCA Tincan Task Force Chairman Rilwan Amuni declared the proposal illegal.

He said: “The feelers we are getting is that it has been suspended, Our own is that it should not be suspended, but jettisoned completely.

“This is because it is illegal, the costlier the cost of clearing these goods for the importers, the more it spoils business for us, the agents.

“If the cost is escalating, no importer will import and what will the agents do? So, it is very important we fight this obnoxious proposal.”

Amuni said the association would also not accept a downward review of the charge, pointing out that there were already charges for forklifted accidented vehicles and Port Recovery Charges (PRC).

Early in the year, Nigeria Customs Service, PTML Command said that the introduction of Vehicles Identification Number for clearing imported vehicles led to a 40 per cent drop in imported vehicles in 2022.