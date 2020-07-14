Former 3SC Chair, Oyewole, dies at 68

Former Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan (3SC) Chairman and player, Elder Bode Oyewole, is dead. He died Tuesday morning at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan at the age of 68.

Oyewole was a member of the 1998 set of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan who won double titles that year. He was appointed the club’s chairman after serving the late Governor Kolapo Isola as Chief Press Secretary.

Oyewole worked and retired as a journalist with Radio Nigeria, Ibadan zonal headquarters.

Oyewole was Chairman of the NUJ between 1978 to 1980 and later Chairman of the Oluyole warriors, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan.

He was mourned by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council led by Demola Babalola, describing his death as a great loss

