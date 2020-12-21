News

Former Abia council boss lauds Kalu on empowerment

Former Local Government Chairman of Aro-Chukwu area of Abia State, Hon. Ike Jones, has eulogized Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia-North at the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for widespread delivery of milestone projects and unprecedented development to the people of Abia North.

 

Jones, who in a goodwill message posted on his social media handles disclosed that he had embarked on a personal tour of the entire Abia-North to have a first-hand assessment of projects said that he was awed by the quantum of on-going projects within Abia-North, stating the zone had been converted to a construction site.

 

He wrote: “As the year draws to a close it is a time for stock taking. I took time out to traverse the entire Abia North with the discerning eye of a writer and journalist over the past one month with a view to assessing the impact of your tenure on the zone. “I was amazed at what I discovered.

 

The entire zone has become a huge construction site. Your tenure has brought unprecedented development to the zone and a big blessing to the people of the area. “I have to tell you all this in line with the adage that says if you praise a healer, he will heal more.

 

And as the other saying goes, silver and gold neither do I have but words of encouragement I have for you.”

