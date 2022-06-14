Former ACF Sec-Gen warns against Muslim-Muslim ticket

Elder statesman and immediate past secretary- general of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, yesterday, advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential standard-bearer, Bola Tinubu, and the leadership of the party to pick a Christian from the North as vice president.

This, according to him, is the surest way to peace and unity, in view of the pervading realities in the country. He urged Tinubu not to take a decision that can bring disunity and increased suspicion in the country. According to him, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, perfectly fits the new consideration.

He said: “Dogara is a young man with sufficient public intelligence, with a rich electoral asset. If you look at his electoral value, he has never lost any election.” Sani stated this yesterday in Jos, the Plateau State capital, while speaking to journalists ahead of the 2023 general election.

He argued that the former Speaker commands national respect because of his liberal disposition, adding: “I am tempted to recommend him for the position of the vice president of Nigeria.

“My suggestion does not mean that I have influence on Tinubu and the leadership of APC, but Tinubu has earlier said he knows how to hunt for his First 11; and on the controversy as to whether he should pick a Christian northerner or a Muslim: the Constitution is very clear on it in respect to the federal character, which says, ‘no any group should dominate as such a thing will not promote unity of the country.’

“As far as Nigeria is concerned, the dividing lines today are about three – ethnicity, religion and regions – and there is no way the president can pick his running mate from his region.”

He noted: “So, if there are three dividing lines, for instance, if the president comes from a region, the vice president from the other side.

