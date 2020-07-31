Former agent drags Osimhen, Lille to court over Napoli move

…demands 5m Euros for job

The last has not been heard of the controversy surrounding Victor Osimhen’s move to Serie A giants Napoli as his erstwhile agent Jean-Gérard Benoit Czajka has said he will head for court after he was sacked before the deal was concluded.

Czajka claimed he had been the player’s agent since he was 14 and he moved him to Wolfsburg, Charleroi and then Lille before he was sacked by the player during negotiations for the transfer to Napoli. He said there was no justification for his sacking and he is now left with no choice than to exercise his right at the law court. “My lawyers sent an email to Victor, Naples [Napoli] and Lille. And on July 14, I in turn received an email “stopping abruptly and without cause” my contract of representation of Victor Osimhen which was in effect until January 2021,” he told France Football. “ While the two clubs had agreed on the terms of the transfer weeks before, and all the details of Victor’s contract were known, the player had his medical visit in Rome during the week.

Which is no doubt that his contract was signed with Napoli “We are quiet. My lawyers have all the documents on the work done. I will therefore assert my rights in court. Afterwards, it is very likely that I can be offered a compensation, which I will not accept. He recalled how he started working with Osimhen, claiming that he discovered the play long before he emerged as the highest goal scorer at the 2015 U-17 FIFA World Cup in Chile. “Officially, I signed my first mandate with him and his late father, I think he was 16 years old, it was well before the 2015 World Cup in Chile, where he shone.

In fact, I have been working with him since the age of 14 with my partners. “This isn’t the first time this has happened in football, and it won’t be the last time, though. I am lucky to have a little resources, so I will go to the end, if only for all these agents who are victims of similar situations, but who cannot defend themselves and who lose the fruit of all their work for years,” he said

