News

Former AIG Tambari Yabo dies at 64

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tambari Yabo, a former Assistant Inspector-General of Police has died.
The former AIG was reported to have died on Saturday at the Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, after a brief illness.
He was aged 64 years.
A family member confirmed that the deceased, who was survived by two wives, 14 children, and many grandchildren, had been buried in Yabo, his hometown, after a funeral prayer led by the Chief Imam of Yabo, Sheikh Lema Faruk.
Amongst the personalities that attended the prayer were, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, former Governors of Sokoto State, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko and Yahaya Abdulkarim, respectively, Chief of Staff to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Alhaji Muktar Magori, among others.
The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi described the deceased as religious, disciplined, and patriotic, who had served his nation meritoriously.
He described his death as a great loss to his family, political associates, and the country at large, while praying to Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Hushpuppi: Plot by APC to clampdown on political opponents – PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against prominent opposition members concerning the alleged fraudster, Raymond Abbas (also know as Hushpuppi) was plot by the APC-led Federal Government to clampdown on perceived opponents ahead of the 2023 general election. APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena […]
News

MOSOP: S’Court’s N17bn damages against Shell, punishment for atrocities

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has described the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the N17 billion damages awarded against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) as a punishment for the atrocities the oil giant committed in Ogoniland.   The apex court had ordered Shell to pay N17 billion to […]
News

Sanwo-Olu welcomes babies of the year

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, yesterday welcomed the first babies of the year in four state-owned health facilities, urging residents to support the state government in fighting COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the general hospitals, where the governor’s wife visited include: Mushin General Hospital, Alimosho General Hospital, Orile Agege General Hospital and Ayinke […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica