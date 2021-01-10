Former AIG Tambari Yabo dies at 64

Tambari Yabo, a former Assistant Inspector-General of Police has died.

The former AIG was reported to have died on Saturday at the Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, after a brief illness.

He was aged 64 years.

A family member confirmed that the deceased, who was survived by two wives, 14 children, and many grandchildren, had been buried in Yabo, his hometown, after a funeral prayer led by the Chief Imam of Yabo, Sheikh Lema Faruk.

Amongst the personalities that attended the prayer were, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, former Governors of Sokoto State, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko and Yahaya Abdulkarim, respectively, Chief of Staff to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Alhaji Muktar Magori, among others.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi described the deceased as religious, disciplined, and patriotic, who had served his nation meritoriously.

He described his death as a great loss to his family, political associates, and the country at large, while praying to Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

