Former APC National Treasurer emerges SDP guber candidate in Kano

Former National Treasurer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bala Muhammad Gwagwarwa has ditched the party for the third force party, Social Democratic Party (SDP) even as he emerged emerged the governorship candidate of the party in Kano State.

Also, Comrade Adamu Abdullahi, the esthwhile National Coordinator of APC National Youth Mandate joined the ex treasurer and clinched the ticket of the SDP to contest for State House of Assembly, Fagge Constituency, Kano State.

Gwagwarwa reportedly left APC with more than 200,000 Bigwigs and supporters of the APC from all the 44 LGAs in the State. He said the APC has failed Nigerians and it’s time people appreciably effect a unique paradigm-shift in making Kano a formidable bastion of excellence in leadership and good governance, stressing that “people are concentrating to cast their votes for credible candidates with productive manifesto, not party affairs anymore.”

For Gwagwarwa, the Social Democratic Party is the fastest growing political party in Nigeria and indeed Kano State and has lived up to its mandate and improved democratic practices in the country, adding that, by affording Kano State this opportunity, the party will not disappoint the state at rhe polls.

“For political parties, it is the people that own the party. You have opened a lot of membership in Kano State and SDP is the fastest growing political party in the State. People are now joining the party in thousands from the 484 wards in the state. This is actually the beginning of many decampees to come. Everybody is tired with the state of the economy, not only in the state but in the country generally. It cannot continue like this. That is why the SDP is coming to the rescue. This is the party of accountability. In this party, everyone, irrespective of who and what you are, is welcome.”

According to SDP Kano State Chairman, Alhaji Ali Shatima, SDP is being regarded as the alternative party in Kano State and is ready to go the polls and win, urging all well-meaning people of Kano, particularly those who have been disenfranchised and fed up with the status quo to join hands with the party to take the state out of the woods it presently is in.

 

Our Reporters

