Former Burkina Faso President, Campaore, gets life jail for murder of Sankara

Former Burkina Faso President, Blaise Campaore has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the assassination of Thomas Sankara a former military leader.

The long-awaited verdict brings to close a six-month trial for the assassination of Thomas Sankara on October 15, 1987.

A military court handed down the verdict today, April 6, 2022, for the 1987 assassination of the revolutionary leader.

Sankara was a friend and comrade-in-arms with Compaoré.

Military prosecutors in Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou, had requested a 30-year sentence for Compaoré, who was being tried alongside 13 others.

Two other main suspects were also handed life imprisonment sentences. They are Gilbert Diendéré, one of the leaders of the 1987 putsch and leader of the 2015 coup, as well as Hyacinthe Kafando, leader of Compaoré’s guards at the time.

Compaoré, who was unseated in a 2014 uprising, fled to neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire where he was given citizenship. He was tried in absentia, alongside Kafando, unlike Diendéré who is in custody.

The military tribunal that presided over the case handed jail terms ranging from three to 20 years to eight other suspects while acquitted three other defendants.

A pan-Africanist leader who had taken power in 1983, Sankara was killed aged 37 along with 12 other government officials. Compaoré became his successor, ruling until his 2014 removal.

Wednesday’s sentencing was an important development in the case which has been followed keenly by Sankara’s followers within and outside Burkina Faso.

Even after his death 35 years ago, Sankara was wildly popular across West Africa for his sweeping socialist reforms and speeches. Today, he is still known by some as the “African Che Guevara”, referring to the Marxist revolutionary and one of the icons of the Cuban Revolution.

During his time as president, he also notably changed the name of the former French colony from Upper Volta to Burkina Faso, meaning “the land of the upright”.

