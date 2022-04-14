Former Colombia captain, Freddy Rincon, dies following car crash

Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon has died after suffering severe head injuries in a car crash.

The 55-year-old was driving a car that collided with a bus early on Monday in Cali, Colombia, reports the BBC.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Rincon scored 17 goals for Colombia and played at the 1990, 1994 and 1998 World Cups.

He shares with Carlos Valderrama the record for the most appearances at the tournament for his country, having played in 10 World Cup games.

Rincon was part of the side that ended the nation’s 28-year wait to play at the World Cup when they qualified for the 1990 finals, and scored a memorable goal in a 1-1 draw against eventual winners West Germany.

He also played club football for Napoli, Palmeiras and Santos, as well as leading Corinthians to victory in 2000 at the first FIFA Club World Championship – now the Club World Cup.

“Despite all the efforts of our teams, Freddy Eusebio Rincon Valencia has passed away,” said Laureano Quintero, the medical director of the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali where Rincon was being treated.

