News

Former Delta acting gov passes on

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Acting Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sam Obi, is dead.
He died in the early hours of Saturday.
Circumstances leading to his sudden was not known as at press time, but a dependable source confirmed that his body has been deposited in a mortuary in Asaba.
The late Sam Obi represented the Ika North East State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly for three terms (2003-2015) and became Acting Governor in 2010 after Court nullified the 2007 election of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and ordered a rerun.
Until his death, he was the General Overseer of Oracle of God Ministry, Asaba.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nda-Isaiah: Buhari mourns, describes him as ”a friend and ally”

Posted on Author Reporter

*Governor Sani Bello expresses shock President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the death of Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, describing him as “a friend and ally.” The president, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday condoled with the media fraternity, the Nda-Isaiah family, friends and associates […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Struggle for federation, lifelong enterprise

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has described the struggle for true federation in the country as a lifelong enterprise.   Osinbajo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this yesterday at the interdenominational church service for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, which held at the […]
News

CAN commends Vatican’s position on same-sex marriage

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa and Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), for rejecting same-sex union or marriage. According to the religious body, the rejection of same-sex marriage or union which was endorsed by Pope Francis, was a godly, timely and a decision too many, which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica