Former Delta Governor, Uduaghan, refutes NDDC contract report

A former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has vehemently denied having anything to do concerning contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NCDC) as allegedly claimed by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Reacting to the allegations, which were published in a national daily on Monday, the former governor’s Media Assistant, Monoyo Edon, issued a statement which reads: “The attention of former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has been drawn to a publication by a national daily of Monday August 3, 2020, which stated that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has linked two former governors of Delta State, Messrs James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, to the various contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“In the said publication, it was stated that ‘Uduaghan was linked to the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt at a cost of N429m.’

“We want to state very clearly that the said accusation is FALSE. Dr. Uduaghan has never approached the NDDC for any contract whatsoever. It is even more ridiculous that the said contract is a road inside Port Harcourt town.

“Dr. Uduaghan has drawn the attention of the Hon. Minister of the Niger Delta, Sen. Godswill Akpabio to the publication and hopes he makes a correction.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard the mischevious publication.”

