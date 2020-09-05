Sports

Former Eagles defender, Babalade, dies at 48

A pall of darkness has again fallen on Nigerian sports circle as a former Super Eagles defender and one-time player of both Stionery Stores and Shooting Stars, Ajibade Babalade died on Friday.
According to information gathered, the ace defender passed on after suffering cardiac arrest. He was aged 48.
His death came as he was reportedly being taken to the University College Hospital in Ibadan. He is survived by a wife and three children who are reportedly based in the United States.
He featured for the Super Eagles in their third-placing Senegal ’92 outing.
He also propelled the Shooting Stars to the last final edition of the African Cup of Champions Clubs in 1996 which the following year changed to CAF Champions League.
According to reports, a former teammate in the Super Eagles, Ike Shorunmu confirmed the death.
Both later featured for Shooting Stars and were also teammates in the Super Eagles squad to Senegal ’92 Africa Cup of Nations.
Shorunmu said he was informed of his friend’s death in the afternoon after his return from Jumat service.
“I went to the mosque for Jumat service this afternoon (Friday), so I switched off my phone.
“Immediately I put it back on, I got a message from Ajibade’s in-law that I needed to be at his place. So, I went with my wife, but on our arrival, the family broke the news to me.”

