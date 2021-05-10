Former Emir Sanusi confirmed as Supreme Leader of Tijjaniyya Sect in Nigeria

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The controversy surrounding the appointment of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as the Grand Khalifa of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement in Nigeria, as finally been laid to rest.

Sanusi has now been officially appointed the leader of the movement in Nigeria by the Supreme Global Leader of the Sect, Sheik Mahi Niyyas in Senegal after inviting the former Emir the West African country.

Controversy first surrounded his appointment on March 13, 2021 following a brief ceremony to that effect in Sokoto during the Tijjaniyya movement’s National Maulud.

However, in order to formally consummate the appointment, the Tijaniya leaders invited the former Emir to Kaolack in Senegal for the closing ceremony of Ramadan Tafsir on Sunday, where they officially approved his appointment.

Announcing the decision during the event, Sheikh Mahi tasked the former Emir to rise to the occasion and be a good ambassador of the Sect in Nigeria.

The position was previously held by the late Emir of Kano Sanusi (Muhammadu Sanusi’s late grandfather) and lately held by the late philanthropist, Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu.

