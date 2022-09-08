Former England goalie makes strong case for Iheanacho

…blames Leeds for not signing Eagles’ forward

Former England and Tottenham goaltender, Paul Robinson, has slammed Leeds United for failing to go all out for Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho before the close of the transfer window. A miserable summer saw Leeds lose key attacking figures Raphina and Daniel James to Barcelona and Fulham, respectively, without bringing in quality reinforcements. “I think they were naive going into the rest of the season,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News. “Iheanacho (Kelechi) would be a great player, a very similar option to Bamford. He can lead from the line and press from the front, Jesse Marsch likes his team to start high up the field and he (Iheanacho) would be good for that.”

Only 18-year-old Italian striker Wilfried Gnonto arrived from FC Zurich in a late scramble on deadline day. The youngster is yet to make his EPL debut six games into the season. Reports suggest that Leeds were also interested in Nigeria international Iheanacho on that day. But nothing came out of that interest with Leeds now stuck with only two recognised strikers in Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo – and a couple of youngsters – at least until January. “If Patrick is fit, he plays, but looking behind that, maybe his (head coach Jesse Marsch’s) hand was drawn to play Gelhardt.

He’s going until January now with someone whose fitness is touch and go, and young strikers that the manager doesn’t trust 100%. Leeds United barely escaped relegation last season, finishing 17th of 20 teams. The Peacocks won two and drew one of their first three league games this term with Bamford in the starting lineup.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...