Former Enugu Commissioner, prominent politician, Sam Ejiofor, is dead

A prominent Enugu politician and former Commissioner Prince Sam Ejiofor is dead.

His death was made public by the President General of Mgbogodo Autonomous Community Town Union, Engr Ikechukwu Ani.

He wrote: “On behalf of Mgbogodo Autonomous Community Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, the town union joins the entire Ejiofor family to announce the untimely death of a great leader and political icon, Prince Sam Ejiofor (Ohamadike).”

The statement said that Prince Ejiofor died on March 11, 2022 after a protracted illness.

He hails from Umuonwe village in Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The late Ejiofor was a strong force in the Ebeano politcial platform and the Administration of former Governor, Dr. Chimaraoke Nnamani.

He served as a Commissioner in that administration and was penciled down as a running mate to Sullivan Chime.

