Former FIFA President, Blatter, in coma after heart operation

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter spent a week in an induced coma after having heart surgery last month, his daughter has revealed.
Blatter contracted coronavirus in November before undergoing a heart procedure at a hospital in Switzerland in December.
The 84-year-old was moved out of intensive care this week, but Blatter’s daughter said there was “still a long way to go” in his recovery.
“He makes progress every day,” said Corinne Blatter Andenmatten in an interview with Swiss media company CH Media.
“Doctors are happy with his condition but there is still a long way to go.
“It is correct that he tested positive for COVID-19 in November.
“But he survived the virus without any major symptoms.
“But this disease is insidious.
“Maybe my father lost more substance than he wanted to admit.
“Shortly before Christmas he had to go to the hospital for a heart operation.
“He assumed it was a routine operation but then everything got more complicated and dangerous.
“Overall, he was in an artificial coma for over a week and was no longer responsive.
“We were very worried.
“That was the hardest and saddest Christmas time of my life.”
Blatter was President of FIFA for 17 years until 2015 when he resigned amid a corruption scandal which led to United States prosecutors indicting several officials.
Blatter is currently serving a six-year ban from football.

