Former Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, turns 55

Former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, turned 55 recently, but there was no cake or party to herald the occasion. Instead, the financial expert organised for food supplies to a number of orphanages via the Dash Me Foundation. Although she is no longer in government, she is still finding ways to serve by using her extensive financial skills to uplift the needy. Launched in June 2021 by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Dash Me Foundation works to raise funds for Nigeria’s army of small orphanages, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, domestic violence shelters and groups working with the needy.

The most recent grants from the foundation showed a range of deserving beneficiaries with projects spread across the nation. A major grant beneficiary was the Feet of Grace, an organisation providing false limbs to amputees on low incomes and wheelchairs to polio victims in Kano, Nassarawa and Cross River states. Other beneficiaries include Peculiar Saint Orphanage, provided with a fully funded cerebral palsy therapy room and Sought After Women, which received funds to resettle women who had been trafficked. The rapidly expanding foundation is registered in the UK as well as New York and Lagos.

In each country, the board and team work together to generate fundraising ideas. In Nigeria, the Dash Me Foundation operates two thrift stores. One is an upscale boutique located in high brow Lekki Phase 1 and the other, named Discount City, opened a week ago in Ogba. The well laid out shops resemble any other boutique: crammed with shoes, clothes, furniture and accessories but uniquely, all the stock were donated by generous supporters in New York, London and Nigeria. Meanwhile, revenue from sales of all items in the boutiques goes to support the needy.

Dash Me Foundation even reaches out to corporate organisations to donate their unsold stocks, many of which are brand new. Armed with a contact book that boasts some of Nigeria’s richest and most influential, Adeosun personally encourages this category of Nigerians to donate generously at regular intervals.

It is not surprising, therefore, that the stock is of very high quality. Discerning buyers and bargain hunters flock to the Dash Me Stores, knowing that their shopping is helping to change lives. The concept of Nigerians gathering resources to help the needy is not new but the former minister, renowned for her efficiency during her service to the motherland, has brought that same expertise to bear on the foundation. This explains why all projects funded by Dash Me are subject to a very rigorous process called Donor Assurance. The foundation ensures that beneficiaries are genuine and have a track record of performance. It also makes sure that the funds granted are utilised in accordance with agreed terms. Efforts are made to screen out opportunists and ensure that ‘every naira counts.’ This was a mantra she adopted in her government days and which appears to be working well in her newly chosen sector. It is certain that thousands of orphans and vulnerable persons will be delighted that she has turned her attention to this sector.

 

