Former French champions target Eagles striker

Former French champions OGC Nice are interested in signing Nigerian striker Terem Moffi as a replacement for Andy Delort who may leave the club soon. Moffi has been a shining light in Lorient this season. After bagging eight goals last season, the 23-year-old Nigerian hitman has been on fire for Les Merlus, helping them maintain a spot in the top half of the table.

The former KV Kortrijk man has scored eleven goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances. Moffi’s displays have not gone unnoticed, as Everton and Southampton have been heavily linked with him. However, the Premier League sides are not the only ones keeping tabs on Moffi’s situation at Lorient. RMC Sport reports that Nice are also interested in his services, as they are in search of a replacement for Delort, who could leave the club soon.

The OGC Nice hierarchy are already in talks with Lorient in favour of a potential move, but the transfer fee is to be around €30 million. Nice currently sit tenth in Ligue 1, with 24 points after 18 games. They have managed just 22 goals this season. Moffi’s addition could bolster their goalscoring record

