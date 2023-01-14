Sports

Former French champions target Eagles striker

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former French champions OGC Nice are interested in signing Nigerian striker Terem Moffi as a replacement for Andy Delort who may leave the club soon. Moffi has been a shining light in Lorient this season. After bagging eight goals last season, the 23-year-old Nigerian hitman has been on fire for Les Merlus, helping them maintain a spot in the top half of the table.

The former KV Kortrijk man has scored eleven goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances. Moffi’s displays have not gone unnoticed, as Everton and Southampton have been heavily linked with him. However, the Premier League sides are not the only ones keeping tabs on Moffi’s situation at Lorient. RMC Sport reports that Nice are also interested in his services, as they are in search of a replacement for Delort, who could leave the club soon.

The OGC Nice hierarchy are already in talks with Lorient in favour of a potential move, but the transfer fee is to be around €30 million. Nice currently sit tenth in Ligue 1, with 24 points after 18 games. They have managed just 22 goals this season. Moffi’s addition could bolster their goalscoring record

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Fury says Joshua fight off

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tyson Fury has declared he will not be fighting Anthony Joshua because “no contract has been signed” after his self-imposed 5pm deadline on Monday. Joshua said on Sunday he will sign the contract to fight Fury after the WBC champion issued an ultimatum if they are to put together their all-British heavyweight battle this […]
Sports

El-Amin lifts 15th FirstBank Polo Georgian Cup

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Playing like a team infused with the winning bug, Kaduna based polo team, El-Amin played its way yet to victory, after losing out of the last edition of the tournament to win the 101 edition of FirstBank of Nigeria sponsored Georgian cup which held at Kaduna polo club over the weekend. The competition which is […]
Sports

CAFCC: Finidi targets away result against Ittihad

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

The head coach of Enyimba International Finidi George is targeting a good result in the first leg of the second round of the CAF Confederations Cup against Al Ittihad of Libya, saying that will put the Peoples’ Elephants in good stead for qualification into the group stage. The People Elephant in the last round defeated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica