Business

Former FTX Boss: ‘I didn’t try to commit fraud’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive officer of crypto exchange FTX, has denied committing fraud.

The man once hailed as a legendary figure in the crypto industry told The New York Times he had had a “bad month” and had almost no money left, reports the BBC.

The global crypto exchange, that was at one point valued at $32bn (£26.5bn), collapsed earlier this month.

Many investors have not been able to withdraw their funds from the now bankrupt platform.

Bankman-Fried also said his lawyers had advised him not to speak publicly but he had ignored their advice.

He denied having moved any personal money out of FTX himself – saying he now has “close to nothing.”

Speaking from The Bahamas, he said he had one credit card left which had around $100,000 on it.

In the interview he said he had not deliberately misled investors.

“I didn’t ever try to commit fraud,” he said.

However, asked several times about details of money movements between FTX and other entities, including the trading firm he owned, Alameda Research, he at times seemed sketchy in detail.

He also said the company had indulged in “greenwashing” where firms engage in environmental projects for publicity.

Bankman-Fried was once viewed him as a young Warren Buffet.

However, he says, he underestimated the amount of cash needed to cover FTX customers withdrawals – leading to a run on the exchange.

Many crypto entities have struggled amidst a downturn in the broader economy, and concerns about the viability of crypto currencies more generally.

FTX declared bankruptcy soon after. Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO on 11 November 11.

According to a court filing earlier this month, FTX currently owes its 50 largest creditors almost $3.1bn.

As recently as late October, Bankman-Fried had a net worth estimated at more than $15bn.

The crypto star had become well known in Washington DC as a political donor supposedly supporting pandemic prevention and improved crypto regulation.

But in his talk with The New York Times’ reporter, Andrew Ross Sorkin, Bankman-Fried confessed much of his Washington DC work had been PR “masquerading as do-gooderism.”

Bankman-Fried said for now he was not concerned about potential criminal or civil liability.

“There’s a time and a place for me to think about myself and my own future,” he said after starting and stopping several times. “I don’t think this is it.”

When asked if he had been truthful in his responses, Bankman-Fried said he was as truthful as he knowledgeably could be. “I don’t know of times when I lied,” he said.

Though he did not provide evidence to support it, SBF said he believed FTX US was solvent and could in fact pay back American investors.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

BA advises Nigerian travellers on COVID-19 requirements

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

British Airways (BA) has advised Nigerians intending to travel to the United Kingdom from Lagos and Abuja to access up-to-date and compulsory COVID-19/ health information and requirements before departing Nigeria.   The BA management in Lagos said the advice became necessary as many travellers come to the airport without the necessary requirements thereby causing unnecessary […]
Business

‘Oil prices’ll continue to boost Nigeria’s trade surplus’

Posted on Author Stories, Tony Chukwunyem

Analysts at United Capital Research have said that they expect high crude oil prices to continue to boost Nigeria’s trade surplus despite the country’s current poor crude oil production capacity.   Commenting on the latest Foreign Trade Statistics report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the analysts, in a note released at the […]

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

Securities issuers forum’ll aid market devt –SEC

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, has expressed optimism that the Securities Issuers Forum (SIF) will create a platform for issuers to engage the commission in order to encourage more listings, improve contribution of issuers to the development of the capital market as key stakeholders, deepen and broaden the market and ultimately contribute […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica