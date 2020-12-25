Metro & Crime

Former Gov Kwankwaso loses father

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The former governor of Kano State Rabi’u Kwankwaso has lost his father, Musa Kwankwaso, who died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 93.
Late Kwankwaso, was village head of Kwankwaso before he was elevated to district head of Madobi Local Government Area and Majidadin Kano by the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero,
He was recently appointed as Makaman Karaye by the Emir of Karaye Ibrahim Abubakar ll, one of the Emirs of the four Emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.
A statement signed by his principal Secretary, Muhammad Ali, Kwankwaso said the funeral will be conducted by 3pm Friday at his Miller Road Country home

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mad man clubs okada rider to death in Ebonyi

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA Abakaliki

A commercial motorcyclist, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, Elias Ofoke was on Saturday clubbed to death by a suspected mentally deranged man, who had been terrorizing the metropolis. The incident, which happened around Udensi Street Bridge, left members of the motorcycle transport union, Ebonyi State Chapter and residents of the capital city in shock. […]
Metro & Crime

Three killed, many injured as robbers invade New Benin Market in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,

…as police parade 34 robbery, kidnappers, cultism suspects There was pandemonium Friday evening at the popular New Benin Market in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State when suspected armed robbers invaded the area and shot sporadically. The robbers had on arrival swooped on traders and market women and dispossessed them of their cash and […]
Metro & Crime

Amotekun arrests three kidnappers in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Operatives of the newly inaugurated Ondo State Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun Corps have apprehended three suspected kidnappers. Members of the threeman gang were nabbed by operatives of the indigenous security outfit following the abduction of a businessman, Mr. Kunle Agbayewa, at his sawmill at Idoani in Ose Local Government Area of the state. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: