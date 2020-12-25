Former Gov Kwankwaso loses father

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The former governor of Kano State Rabi’u Kwankwaso has lost his father, Musa Kwankwaso, who died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 93.

Late Kwankwaso, was village head of Kwankwaso before he was elevated to district head of Madobi Local Government Area and Majidadin Kano by the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero,

He was recently appointed as Makaman Karaye by the Emir of Karaye Ibrahim Abubakar ll, one of the Emirs of the four Emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

A statement signed by his principal Secretary, Muhammad Ali, Kwankwaso said the funeral will be conducted by 3pm Friday at his Miller Road Country home

