Former House of Reps Member, Hon. Sunday Karimi revalidates APC membership

A two-term member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Sunday Karimi, revalidated his Membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his Isaba Polling Unit of Ward 1, Odo Egbe in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The former legislator had defected to the APC in the build up to the November 2019 Governorship Election in the state to ensure the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello at the poll.

His Membership Slip was presented to him immediately by the Ward Chairman, Mr Oladele Moses.

Addressing newsmen shortly after successfully revalidating his Membership, Hon. Karimi urged the people of Kogi to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC.

“I want to commend Governor Yahaya Bello for making APC the strongest party in Kogi State. We have no doubt that he will continue to strengthen our party with his open door policy and pragmatic leadership.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has always given his best to this country and our governor and leader in the state, Governor Yahaya Bello has continued to be one of the shining stars of the party at the national level.

“I urge all our people to take this exercise very seriously. Our governor is the Chairman of the Committee to mobilize the youth, women and people living with disabilities. We have to join hands with him to ensure the exercise is successful.

“I call on all my supporters who are still in other parties to seize this golden opportunity to join me here. Many had joined me before now but I want all that believe in my leadership and political ideology of development to come to the APC.

“Let me commend the Chairman of the Local Government Council and other leaders in the local government for their good job so far. We have to continue to make our party attractive to all to come and join.”

Karimi said he has no doubt that APC will continue to do well in Kogi State.

With him at his Polling Unit were the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo,APC Zonal Chairman, Kogi West, Hon. Femi Dele (Obantu), Hon. Tunji Aro, Secretary to Yagba West Local Government, Hon. Kayode John and many other party leaders in Yagba Federal Constituency.

Fanwo said Hon. Karimi is a great asset to the party.

“As you can see, we are here to identify with our leader, an outstanding legislator in his days in the House of Representatives. The reception here is electrifying and reminds us of what you need to win elections.

“He is someone whose footprints are everywhere in his Federal Constituency, a huge Apostle of development politics. We are glad to have him in the party.”

