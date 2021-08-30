Sports

Former IOC President, Jacques Rogge, dies at 79

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former International Olympic Commitee (IOC) president Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79.

His passing was announced by the Olympic body on Sunday (Aug 29).

In a statement, it said: “It is with great sadness that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces the passing of former IOC President Count Jacques Rogge. He was 79 years old.”

Rogge, a Belgian, was the eighth president of the IOC, from 2001 to 2013.

He was succeeded by German Thomas Bach, the current chief.

An orthopaedic surgeon with a degree in sports medicine, he was a life-long sports fan and an accomplished athlete. According to the IOC, he was a Belgian rugby champion and represented his country on the national team.

But he was perhaps better known as a sailor, the sport in which he made his mark at the Olympics. He competed in sailing at three editions of the Games, in 1968, 1972 and 1976, in the Finn class. The IOC said he was a 16-time Belgian national champion and a world champion in the sport.

After his career as an athlete was over, he turned his attention to sports administration, becoming president of the Belgian and European Olympic Committees.

He was elected president of the IOC in 2001. After he stepped down, he served as a Special Envoy for Youth, Refugees and Sport to the United Nations.

IOC chief Bach paid a glowing tribute to his predecessor, recalling: “First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and being with athletes – and he transmitted this passion to everyone who knew him. His joy in sport was infectious.

“He was an accomplished president, helping to modernise and transform the IOC. He will be remembered particularly for championing youth sport and for inaugurating the Youth Olympic Games. He was also a fierce proponent of clean sport, and fought tirelessly against the evils of doping.

“Since we were elected as IOC members together we shared a wonderful bond of friendship, and this continued until his last days, when the entire Olympic Movement and I could still benefit from his contribution, in particular on the Board of the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage.

“The entire Olympic Movement will deeply mourn the loss of a great friend and a passionate fan of sport.”

Rogge leaves behind his wife Anne, a son, a daughter and two grandchildren.

The IOC said that following a private family ceremony, a public memorial service will take place later in the year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Rashford scores injury-time winner for Man United

Posted on Author Reporter

*Victories for Leeds, Burnley, Arsenal Marcus Rashford’s deflected strike in injury time gave Manchester United victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers and moved them within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool. A game low on chances looked destined to be heading for a goalless draw before Rashford’s drive hit Romain Saiss on its way to the […]
Sports

Alex Ferguson teams up with Marcus Rashford after making poverty pledge

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has teamed up with Marcus Rashford to tackle child food poverty. United striker Rashford was awarded an MBE following his recent campaign which saw the government change their minds on providing free school meals for children during holidays. Now the 23-year-old has said Ferguson is set to pledge […]
Sports

Barca players vote Messi to continue as captain

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona players have voted for Lionel Messi to remain captain for the new season. Messi, who asked to leave only a few weeks ago, will wear the armband next season. Something he has done ever since Andres Iniesta left the club. In fact, the group of captains – and it’s order – is exactly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica